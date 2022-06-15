AJM vs EMB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 League 2022, Match 5

Ajman (AJM) will take on the Emirates Blues (EMB) in the 5th match of the Emirates D20 League on Wednesday at the ICC Academy Stadium in Dubai.

Ajman are among the worst-performing teams in the tournament as they lost their first match to Team Abu Dhabi by 48 runs. The Emirates Blues are one of the top teams in the Emirates D20 League as they won their first match against Dubai by 27 runs.

Ajman will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Emirates Blues are a strong opponent. The match is expected to be won by the Emirates Blues.

AJM vs EMB Probable Playing XI

AJM Playing XI

Yasir Kaleem (wk), Hameed Khan-I, Adnan ul Mulk, Sandeep-Singh, Dawood Ejaz, Nasir Aziz, Sagar Kalyan, Sultan Ahmad, Hazrat Luqman, Mohammud Hafeez, and Ansh Tandon

EMB Playing XI

Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Fahad Nawaz, Alishan Sharafu, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Rahul Bhatia, Nilansh Keswani, Aryan Lakra, Sabir Rao, Sanchit Sharma, Matiullah Khan, and Karthik Meiyappan

Match Details

AJM vs EMB, Emirates D20 League 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: June 15, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy Stadium is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

AJM vs EMB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Kaleem, who has excelled in the previous year's Emirates D20 league, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. He smashed 61 runs in 49 balls against Team Abu Dhabi.

Batters

A Sharafu and F Nawaz are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. M Faraazuddin is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs.

All-rounders

N Aziz and A Lakra are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Keswani is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Hafeez and S Sharma. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Bhatia is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in AJM vs EMB Dream11 prediction team

Y Kaleem (AJM)

N Aziz (AJM)

A Lakra (EMB)

Ajman vs Emirates Blues: Important stats for Dream11 team

Y Kaleem - 61 runs

N Aziz - 34 runs and three wickets

A Lakra - 22 runs and three wickets

Ajman vs Emirates Blues Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Y Kaleem, M Faraazuddin, A Sharaful, H Khan, A Lakra, N Aziz, K Meiyappan, N Keswani, R Bhatia, S Sharma, and M Hafeez

Captain: A Lakra Vice Captain: N Aziz

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Y Kaleem, F Nawaz, A Sharaful, H Khan, A Lakra, N Aziz, S Kalyan, N Keswani, S Rao, S Sharma, and M Hafeez

Captain: A Lakra Vice Captain: N Keswani

