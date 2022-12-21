AJM vs EMB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022, Match 21

The 21st match of the Emirates D20 2022 will see Ajman (AJM) squaring off against the Emirates Blues (EMB) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, December 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EMB vs AJM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch reports.

Ajman have won only one of their last six matches. The Emirates Blues, on the other hand, have won three of their last six matches in the tournament.

Ajman will give it their all to win the match, but the Emirates Blues have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

EMB vs AJM Match Details

The 21st match of the Emirates D20 2022 will be played on December 21 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 10.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EMB vs AJM, Match 21

Date and Time: December 21, 2022, 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Team Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, where a total of 243 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

EMB vs AJM Form Guide

EMB - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

AJM - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

EMB vs AJM Probable Playing XI

EMB Playing XI

No injury updates.

Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Alishan Sharafu, Fahad Nawaz, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sanchit Sharma, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Adithya Shetty, Matiullah Khan, and Muhammad Jawad Ullah.

AJM Playing XI

No injury updates

Nasir Aziz (c), Sagar Kalyan, Rahul Chopra (wk), Dawood Ijaz, Ansh Tandon, Wajid Khan, Mohammed Ajmal, Muhammad Uzair, Ankur Sangwan, Shiraz Ahmed, and Saqib Manshad.

EMB vs AJM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Chopra

R Chopra is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. V Aravind is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

M Faraazuddin

A Tandon and M Faraazuddin are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Sharafu has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

W Khan

W Khan and H Bilal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of 10 overs. M Ajmal is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Manshad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Manshad and N Aziz. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Sharma is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

EMB vs AJM match captain and vice-captain choices

W Khan

W Khan is expected to bat in the top order and is expected to complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches. He has earned 420 points in the last six matches.

V Aravind

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both bowlers and batters, you can make V Aravind the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in the death order and is in top-notch form. He has earned 470 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for EMB vs AJM, Match 21

W Khan

V Aravind

A Sharafu

R Chopra

S Manshad

Emirates Blues vs Ajman Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Emirates Blues vs Ajman Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: R Chopra, V Aravind

Batters: M Faraazuddin, A Tandon, S Kalyan, A Sharafu

All-rounders: H Bilal, W Khan

Bowlers: N Aziz, S Manshad, S Sharma

Emirates Blues vs Ajman Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: R Chopra, V Aravind

Batters: M Faraazuddin, V Sukumaran, A Sharafu

All-rounders: H Bilal, W Khan

Bowlers: N Aziz, S Manshad, S Sharma, A Sangwan

Poll : 0 votes