AJM vs EMB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022, Match 6

Ajman (AJM) will take on the Emirates Blues (EMB) in the sixth match of the Emirates D20 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, December 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AJM vs EMB Dream11 prediction.

Ajman haven't had a great start to their Emirates D20 2022 campaign. They could muster just 136/9 in 20 overs against Team Abu Dhabi before losing the contest with 8.1 overs to spare. The Emirates Blues, on the other hand, started their journey on a winning note, beating Dubai by 17 runs.

AJM vs EMB Match Details, Emirates D20 2022

The sixth match of the Emirates D20 2022 between Ajman and Emirates Blues will be played on December 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 10:10 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AJM vs EMB, Match 6, Emirates D20 2022

Date & Time: December 14th 2022, 10:10 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Live Streaming: Fancode

AJM vs EMB Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score at the venue being about 145 runs. Both evening games have been won by the chasing teams, with dew playing a part in determining the outcome of the match.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

AJM vs EMB Probable Playing 11 today

Ajman team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Ajman Probable Playing XI: Rahul Chopra (wk), Dawood Ejaz, Ansh Tandon, Sagar Kalyan, Zohaib Gujjar, Wajid Khan, Mohammed Ajmal, Nasir Aziz, Sultan Ahmad, Ankur Sangwan, Muhammad Uzair-Khan.

Emirates Blues team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Emirates Blues Probable Playing XI: Vritiya Aravind (wk), Ashwant Valthapa, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Alishan Sharafu, Fahad Nawaz, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwan, Hazrat Bilal, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Rahul Bhatia, Matiullah Khan.

Today’s AJM vs EMB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vritiya Aravind (1 match, 45 runs)

Vritiya Aravind has performed well in the recent past. He looked solid for his 45-run knock in the last game.

Top Batter Pick

Mohammed Faraazuddin (1 match, 23 runs, 0 wickets)

Mohammed Faraazuddin batted really well in EMB’s first game of the Emirates D20 2022. He smashed a 10-ball 23 (two fours and a six) and also bowled a couple of economical overs.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohammed Ajmal (1 match, 38 runs, 0 wickets)

Mohammed Ajmal was AJM's top-scorer in their first match, scoring 38 runs off 32 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six. He can also chip in well with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Nasir Aziz (1 match, 23 runs, 1 wicket)

Nasir Aziz was expensive with the ball but took one wicket. On the batting front, he contributed 23 runs at a strike rate of 100.00.

AJM vs EMB match captain and vice-captain choices

CP Rizwan (1 match, 39 runs, 2 wickets)

CP Rizwan had a superb all-round game against Dubai. The leg-spinning all-rounder scored 39 off 33 balls (four fours) and took 2/19 from three overs.

Matiullah Khan (1 match, 4 wickets)

Matiullah Khan bowled a magnificent spell in the last game. The 22-year-old fast bowler returned with figures of 4-1-17-4.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AJM vs EMB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats CP Rizwan 39 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Matiullah Khan 4 wickets in 1 match Mohammed Ajmal 38 runs & 0 wickets in 1 match Vritiya Aravind 45 runs in 1 match Nasir Aziz 23 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match

AJM vs EMB match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and utility players who will be key. Thus, the likes of Mohammed Faraazuddin, CP Rizwan, Wajid Khan, and Mohammed Ajmal will be the ones to watch out for in the AJM vs EMB game.

AJM vs EMB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AJM vs EMB Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Vritiya Aravind

Batters: Ansh Tandon, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Alishan Sharafu, Dawood Ejaz

All-rounders: CP Rizwan (c), Wajid Khan, Mohammed Ajmal (vc)

Bowlers: Nasir Aziz, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jawad Ullah

AJM vs EMB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AJM vs EMB Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Vritiya Aravind (vc)

Batters: Fahad Nawaz, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Alishan Sharafu, Sagar Kalyan

All-rounders: CP Rizwan, Mohammed Ajmal

Bowlers: Nasir Aziz, Rahul Bhatia, Sultan Ahmad, Matiullah Khan (c)

