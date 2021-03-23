AJM vs EMB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 match - March 24th, 2021

In the third match of the Emirates D10 tournament, Ajman will take on the Emirates Blues at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Ajman was pretty poor the previous season as they finished fifth in the points table and failed to qualify for the playoffs as well.

With some interesting names in their squad this year, one can expect them to bounce back and show some fighting spirit against top teams.

Nasir Aziz, Abdul Shakoor and Ameer Hamza are a few players to watch out for from the Ajman side.

On the other hand, Emirates will enter this tournament as defending champions. They are the clear favorites going into this contest. CP Rizwan, Rahul Bhatia, Aryan Lakra and Mohammad Boota are a few players to watch out for from the Emirates side.

Squads to choose from

Ajman

Amjad Khan, Asif Khan, Danish Qureshi, Dawood Ejaz, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Syed Haider, Hamad Arshad, Hassan Khalid, Sheraz Ahmad Piya, Sultan Ahmed, Zubair Zuhaib, Ameer Hamza, Nasir Aziz, Shahan Akram, Abdul Shakoor, Sandeep Singh

Emirates Blues

Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Rahul Bhatia, Vishnu Sukuraman, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Muhammad Farazuddin, Nikhil Srinivasan, Omid Rahman, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Muhammaed Ismail, Waheed Ahmed, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Mohammad Boota

Probable Playing XIs

Ajman

Nasir Aziz, Asif Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Abdul Shakoor, Dawood Ejaz, Hamad Arshad, Hassan Khalid, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Sheraz Ahmed Piya, Ameer Hamza

Emirates Blues

Mohammad Boota, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Rahul Bhatia, Waheed Ahmad, Vishnu Sukumaran, Aryan Lakra, Akif Raja, Muhammad Farazuddin, Mohammad Azhar, Omid Rahman

Match Details

Match: Ajman vs Emirates Blues, Match 3

Date: March 25, 2021, 11:00 PM

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch report

With short boundaries on offer at Sharjah, one can expect a first innings par score of 110-120. Interestingly, most chasing teams dominated the previous season and it will not change this season as well.

With pacers getting enough assistance in the initial overs, a good battle between bat and ball can be expected.

AJM vs EMB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion

AJM vs EMB Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Rahul Bhatia, CP Rizwan, Asif Khan, Waheed Ahmad, Aryan Lakra, Nasir Aziz, Ameer Hamza, Mohammad Azhar, Sheraz Piya, Hassan Khalid

Captain: Abdul Shakoor, Vice-captain: Aryan Lakra

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Boota, Vishnu Sukumaran, CP Rizwan, Asif Khan, Waheed Ahmad, Ameer Hamza, Akif Raja, Nasir Aziz, Muhammad Farazuddin, Sheraz Piya, Hassan Khalid

Captain: Mohammad Boota, Vice-captain: Akif Raja