AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 18

Ajman will be taking on Fujairah in the 18th match of the Emirates D10 2021-22 on 11th December at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.

Ajman have not been up to the mark in this tournament, having lost three of their four games. They went down in their previous game against Sharjah and are currently placed in fifth position.

Meanwhile, Fujairah are enjoying their season and find themselves atop the table with five victories in as many games. They defeated the Emirates Blues in their most recent match and will now aim to extend their winning run.

AJM vs FUJ Probable Playing 11 Today

Ajman

Nasir Aziz (C), Sultan Ahmed, Rahul Chopra, Hafeez ur Rehman, Qasim Muhammad, Waqas Ahmed, Mayank, Yuvraj Barua, Essam Muti ur Rab, Safeer Tariq (WK), Ahmad Shah

Fujairah

Waseem Muhammad (C), Ali Khan, Mujahid Amin, Asif Khan, Zeeshan Abid, Zahid Ali, Omer Farooq, Hamdan Tahir (WK), Usman Khan, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Raja Akifullah Khan

Match Details

Match: Ajman vs Fujairah, Emirates D10 2021-22

Date and Time: 11th December, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium

Pitch Report

The wicket at Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium has been a balanced one in this tournament. Batters have enjoyed batting on this surface, especially in the first innings, while the bowlers might get some help later on. A target of 120 runs will be a challenging one at this venue.

Today’s AJM vs FUJ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Hamdan Tahir: Hamdan will be a safe option for the wicket-keeper's position in today’s game. He has scored 98 runs so far while also being crucial behind the stumps.

Batters

Usman Khan: Usman has been an explosive batter for Fujairah, who has scored big runs and assisted his team to put up a huge total. He has scored 119 runs so far and will now look forward to adding some more to his tally.

Qasim Muhammad: Qasim has consistently performed for Ajman in both departments, scoring 57 runs and chipping in with four wickets in as many matches. He could prove to be a crucial pick in today’s game.

All-rounders

Waseem Muhammad: Waseem is a must-pick for this battle who can make contributions with both the bat and the ball. He is currently the highest-scorer as well as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 144 runs and nine wickets to his name.

Waqas Ahmed: Waqas is another decent option for the all-rounder's role in today’s match. He will open the innings for Ajman and will look to give the innings a quick start.

Bowlers

Mujahid Amin: Mujahid has been a regular wicket-taker for Fujairah this season. He has picked up seven wickets so far and will now be looking to grab a few more in this battle.

Sultan Ahmed: Sultan Ahmed has been economical so far and has also picked up four wickets. His wicket-taking abilities make him a top-pick for this match.

Top 5 best players to pick in AJM vs FUJ Dream11 prediction team

Waseem Muhammad: 569 points

Mujahid Amin: 247 points

Usman Khan: 236 points

Qasim Muhammad: 230 points

Raja Akifullah-Khan: 225 points

Important stats for AJM vs FUJ Dream11 prediction team

Waseem Muhammad: 5 matches, 144 runs, 9 wickets

Mujahid Amin: 4 matches, 7 wickets

Usman Khan: 5 matches,119 runs

Qasim Muhammad: 4 matches, 57 runs, 4 wickets

Raja Akifullah: 5 matches, 7 wickets

AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction Today

AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamdan Tahir, Rahul Chopra, Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Qasim Muhammad, Waseem Muhammad, Waqas Ahmed, Sultan Ahmed, Raja Akifullah Khan, Mujahid Amin, Hafeez ur Rehman

Captain: Waseem Muhammad Vice-Captain: Waqas Ahmed

AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamdan Tahir, Safeer Tariq, Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Qasim Muhammad, Waseem Muhammad, Waqas Ahmed, Omer Farooq, Sultan Ahmed, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin

Captain: Qasim Muhammad Vice Captain: Hamdan Tahir

