AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D20, Match 30

The 30th match of the Emirates D20 2022 will see Ajman (AJM) take on Fujairah (FUJ) at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday, 26th June.

Fujairah have been the team to beat in this competition with eight wins in nine matches. Muhammad Waseem and Co. have been brilliant all season, coming up with clutch performances at times of need. They face a resourceful Ajman side who are keen to seal a top-four spot with a win in this fixture. Despite having a well-balanced side in place, Ajman will start as the underdogs. With both teams looking for an all-important win, a cracking game beckons in Dubai.

AJM vs FUJ Probable Playing 11 Today

AJM XI

Essam Muti ur Rab, Yasir Kaleem (c), Ansh Tandon, Dawood Ejaz, Shahnawaz Khan, Hameed Khan, Nasir Aziz, Sultan Ahmed, Mohammad Azhar, Nav Pabreja and Hafeez ur Rehman.

FUJ XI

Muhammad Waseem (c), Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Zeeshan Abid (wk), Kashif Daud, Umer Farooq, Zahid Ali, Maroof Merchant, Akif Raja, Saqib Manshad and Rohan Mustafa.

Match Details

AJM vs FUJ, Emirates D20 League 2022, Match 30

Date and Time: 26th June 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy is a decent one to bat on despite there being ample help for the bowlers. The new ball should move around a bit under lights, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down a touch and bring the spinners into play. A change of pace will be key in the backend of the innings, with dew likely to play a part as well. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s AJM vs FUJ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasir Kaleem: Yasir Kaleem has been Ajman's best batter in the competition, scoring 254 runs at a fair rate. Although the wicketkeeper-batter has anchored the innings on a few occasions, he is capable of clearing the boundary at will as well. Given his recent form, he should be one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Muhammad Waseem: UAE international Muhammad Waseem has been brilliant for Fujairah, scoring 294 runs at the top of the order. Although Waseem hasn't bowled much in the tournament, Waseem's batting exploits have served his team well. With Waseem being one of the best batters in the country, he is a must-have in your AJM vs FUJ Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Rohan Mustafa: Rohan Mustafa has blown hot and cold in the tournament, but has had him moments with both the bat and ball. While Mustafa adds balance with his batting exploits in the middle order, it is his bowling prowess that sets him apart. With his experience bound to have a say, he is another good addition to your AJM vs FUJ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sultan Ahmed: Sultan Ahmed has been decent for Ajman, holding his own in the powerplay and middle order. He has picked up 12 wickets in nine matches, using his variations and accuracy to good effect. With Ahmed in decent form coming into the game, he can be backed to pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in AJM vs FUJ Dream11 prediction team

Nasir Aziz (AJM)

Mohammad Waseem (FUJ)

Rohan Mustafa (FUJ)

Important stats for AJM vs FUJ Dream11 prediction team

Usman Khan - 352 runs in 9 Emirates D20 2022 matches, Average: 44.00

Shahnawaz Khan - 15 wickets in 6 Emirates D20 2022 matches, Average: 10.06

Muhammad Waseem - 294 runs in 9 Emirates D20 2022 matches, Average: 36.75

AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D20)

AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Emirates D20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Kaleem, U Khan, D Ejaz, H Khan, R Mustafa, K Daud, W Muhammad, S Khan, U Farooq, S Ahmad and N Pabreja.

Captain: W Muhammad. Vice-captain: S Khan.

AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Emirates D20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Kaleem, U Khan, A Tandon, H Khan, H Tahir, K Daud, W Muhammad, S Khan, U Farooq, S Ahmad and N Pabreja.

Captain: W Muhammad. Vice-captain: K Daud.

