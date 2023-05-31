Ajman vs Fujairah - Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D10 League 2023

Ajman will take on Fujairah in match number 33 of the Emirates D10 League 2023 at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AJM vs FUJ Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Ajman won their last game against Dubai but they’ve had a disappointing season so far. They have three wins and six losses and they are currently fifth on the points table. On the other hand, Fujairah have been in superb form. They are sitting pretty at the top of the points table, with seven wins and two losses so far.

AJM vs FUJ, Match Details

The 33rd match of the Emirates D10 League 2023 between Ajman and Fujairah will be played on May 31st 2023 at Malek Cricket Stadium 1, Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AJM vs FUJ

Date & Time: May 31st 2023, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Stadium 1, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi has been a good one to bat on. There has been some turn for the spinners but teams have got significant scores consistently and they have been chased down successfully as well.

AJM vs FUJ Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Ajman: W, L, L, W, L

Fujairah: L, W, W, L, W

AJM vs FUJ Probable Playing 11 today

Ajman Team News

No major injury concerns.

Ajman Probable Playing XI: Adnan Ul Mulk Nawab, Abdul Shakoor, Sagar Kalyan, Sagar Kalyan, Rahul Chopra, Hashit Kaushik, Syed Essam, Ayman Ahamed, Ankur Sangwan, Mohd-Usman Mani, Sheraz Piya

Fujairah Team News

No major injury concerns.

Fujairah Probable Playing XI: Salman Khan, Hameed Khan, Raees Ahmed, Nasir Faraz, Shahbaz Ali, Umair Ali Khan, Zeeshan Abid, Haider Ali-I, Hafiz Almas, Zubair Zuhaib, Muhammad Rohid Khan

Today’s AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abdul Shakoor (8 innings, 191 runs)

Abdul Shakoor has batted decently in this competition. He has accumulated 191 runs at a strike-rate of 161.86. He has hit 25 fours and eight sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Raees Ahmed (9 matches, 201 runs)

Raees Ahmed is the fourth-highest run-getter in this tournament. He has aggregated 201 runs while striking at 182.73. He has belted 16 fours along with 13 sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Umair Ali Khan (9 matches, 48 runs, 11 wickets)

Umair Ali Khan can be effective with both bat and ball. He has made 48 runs at a strike-rate of 145.45. With the ball, he has got 11 scalps at an economy rate of 8.06.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohd-Usman Mani (8 matches, 11 wickets)

Mohd-Usman Mani has been quite consistent with the ball. He has taken 11 wickets from eight matches in this Emirates D10 league.

AJM vs FUJ match captain and vice-captain choices

Shahbaz Ali (9 matches, 13 wickets, 29 runs)

Shahbaz Ali has been in top form with the ball. The Fujairah seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 29 runs at a strike-rate of 181.25 and he has picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 9.74.

Muhammad Rohid Khan (9 matches, 17 wickets)

Muhammad Rohid Khan is in magnificent bowling form. The 20-year-old Fujairah left-arm fast bowler has returned with 17 wickets in nine games. He averages 8.41 with the ball and is striking at 6.29. He has an economy rate of 8.02.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Muhammad Rohid Khan 17 wickets in 9 matches Shahbaz Ali 29 runs & 13 wickets in 9 matches Raees Ahmed 201 runs in 9 matches Umair Ali Khan 48 runs & 11 wickets in 9 matches Mohd-Usman Mani 11 wickets in 8 matches

AJM vs FUJ match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and wicket-taking bowlers. Thus, the likes of Umair Ali Khan, Shahbaz Ali, Hashit Kaushik, Muhammad Rohid Khan and Mohd-Usman Mani will be the ones to watch out for.

AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Ajman vs Fujairah - Emirates D10 League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Abdul Shakoor

Batters: Salman Khan, Sagar Kalyan, Raees Ahmed, Haider Ali-I

All-rounders: Umair Ali Khan, Shahbaz Ali, Hashit Kaushik

Bowlers: Muhammad Rohid Khan, Mohd-Usman Mani, Ankur Sangwan

AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Ajman vs Fujairah - Emirates D10 League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Rahul Chopra, Abdul Shakoor

Batters: Sagar Kalyan, Raees Ahmed, Haider Ali-I

All-rounders: Umair Ali Khan, Shahbaz Ali, Nasir Faraz

Bowlers: Mohd-Usman Mani, Sheraz Piya, Muhammad Rohid Khan

Poll : 0 votes