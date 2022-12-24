AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022, Match 27

Ajman (AJM) will lock horns with Fujairah (FUJ) in the 27th match of the Emirates D20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday, December 24. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the AJM vs FUJ Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Ajman's season has been inconsistent, with only one win in nine games, and they will be hoping to finish positively. Meanwhile, Fujairah's top-notch showings have been well served by the likes of Rohan Mustafa, Jiju Janardhanan, and Harry Bharwal. The team will hope for another excellent performance to reach the top spot in the standings.

AJM vs FUJ Match Details

The 27th match of the Emirates D20 2022 will be played on December 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 06.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AJM vs FUJ, Match 27

Date and Time: December 24, 2022, 06.00 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Live Streaming: Fancode

AJM vs FUJ, Pitch Report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium track usually benefits batters, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 154 runs. However, the surface gives spinners an edge over pacers as it offers turns and allows the ball to grip. Any score over 170 runs could be considered a par total.

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 154

Average 2nd-innings score: 150

AJM vs FUJ Probable Playing XI

AJM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Nasir Aziz (c), Sagar Kalyan, Rahul Chopra (wk), Dawood ljaz, Ansh Tandon, Wajid Khan, Mohammed Ajmal, Sultan Ahmed, Muhammad Uzair, Ankur Sangwan, Saqib Manshad

FUJ Playing XI

No injury updates

Muhammad Waseem (c), Rohan Mustafa, Jiju Janardhanan, Muhammad Usman, Harry Bharwal, Wasi Shah, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Raja Akif, Junaid Siddique, Hameed Khan, Mathew George

AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Hamdan Tahir (132 runs in 7 matches)

He struggled against Dubai in his previous game but has the ability to score runs quickly, and has already garnered 132 runs from seven games. That makes him a good pick from the wicketkeeper's section.

Top Batter Pick

Sagar Kalyan (187 runs in 9 matches)

Sagar is in great form and has looked stunning with the bat. He has scored 187 runs in nine games. He is a must-have player for today's game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rohan Mustafa (144 runs & 5 wickets in six matches)

Rohan is an experienced hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team. He has scored 144 runs and has taken five wickets in six games so far.

Top Bowler Pick

Saqib Manshad (31 runs & 18 wickets in eight matches, E.R: 7.87)

He has been outstanding with the ball so far in the competition, taking 18 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.87, and has scored 31 runs in eight games. He could be a valuable addition to your fantasy team.

AJM vs FUJ match captain and vice-captain choices

Harry Bharwal

Harry has been decent with the ball in the ongoing tournament, making batters think with his spin bowling. He has nine wickets at an economy rate of 5.87 in eight games so far.

Jiju Janardhanan

Janardhanan has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the competition so far. He has scored 30 runs, taking seven wickets while being economical in five games. Given his chances of bowling crucial overs, he is a promising vice-captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.

5 must-picks for AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Rohan Mustafa

Jiju Janardhanan

Muhammad Usman

Wajid Khan

Mohammed Ajmal

AJM vs FUJ match expert tips 27th match

Saqib has been sensational in the middle overs, often providing crucial breakthroughs for Ajman. While his left-arm fast medium is sure to be a wicket-taking threat once again, he is also capable of scoring some quick runs lower down the order, holding him in good stead ahead of this game.

AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AJM vs FUJ Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Rahul Chopra

Batters: A Tandon, Sagar Kalyan, H Khan

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, W Muhammad, Jiju Janardhanan

Bowlers: Saqib Manshad, Akifullah Khan, A Sangwan, Harry Bharwal

AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AJM vs FUJ Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Rahul Chopra, Hamdan Tahir

Batters: A Tandon, Sagar Kalyan, H Khan

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, W Muhammad, Jiju Janardhanan

Bowlers: Saqib Manshad, A Sangwan, Harry Bharwal

