AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Emirates D50, Match 2

The second match of the Emirates D50 will see Ajman (AJM) square off against the Fujairah (FUJ) at the Malek Cricket Stadium 2 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, May 3. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the second match of the tournament and the first for both teams. They will be looking to get off to a good start with a win in their opening match.

AJM vs FUJ Match Details

The second game of the Emirates D50 will be played on May 3 at the Malek Cricket Stadium 2 in Abu Dhabi. The match will commence at 5.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Ajman vs Fujairah, Match 2, Emirates D50

Date and Time: May 3, 2023, Wednesday; 5.30 pm IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Stadium 2, Abu Dhabi

AJM vs FUJ Probable Playing XIs

AJM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AJM Probable Playing XI

R Chora, F Baig, L Singh Bajwa, A ul Mulk, S Kalyan, H Kaushik, M Ajmal, Z Gujjar, N Aziz, A Sangwan, and S Manshad.

FUJ Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

FUJ Probable Playing XI

H Tahir, W Muhammad, B Hameed, M Usman, R Mustafa, Z Farid, U Ali Khan, S Ali, H Bharwal, Z Zuhaib, and M Amin.

AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Chopra

Chopra has the ability to play long innings and he is also very safe behind the stumps. Chopra will be the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

W Muhammad

Waseem Muhammad is a consistent run scorer and also the ability to make his innings big. Muhammad will be the best pick for the match from the batters category.

All-rounder

Rohan Mustafa

Mustafa has the ability to play long innings while batting and also picks up crucial wickets with the ball. He will be a key fantasy pick in the match.

Bowler

N Aziz

Aziz can be useful for his team with the ball in both the initial stages and also in the death over. Aziz will be a key pick from the bowlers section.

AJM vs FUJ match captain and vice-captain choices

Rohan Mustafa

Rohan Mustafa is a match-winner for his team. He can be more than useful with either of his trades. Mustafa looks like the best bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Waseem Muhammad

Waseem Muhammad has the ability to change the complexion of a game very early with his aggressive batting. Muhammad will be a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for AJM vs FUJ, Match 2

H Tahir

W Muhammad

R Mustafa

Z Farid

N Aziz

AJM vs FUJ Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting and with the progress of the match, spinners might come into play. Top-order batters and spinners will be good picks for the match.

AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: H Tahir, R Chopra

Batters: B Hameed, W Muhammad, F Baig

All-rounders: R Mustafa, Z Farid, H Kaushik

Bowlers: N Aziz, S Manshud, A Sangwan

AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Grand League Team

