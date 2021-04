AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Emirates D10 League Match - April 3rd, 2021

After enduring a heartbreaking loss against Abu Dhabi in their last Emirates D10 league game, Fujairah are set to lock horns with Ajman Alubond on Saturday. Fujairah will look to bounce back and reach the top of the Emirates D10 points table with a victory over Ajman.

Meanwhile, Ajman Alubond will also look to improve their position in the Emirates D10 points table with a victory. Ajman were victorious in their last Emirates D10 game against ECB Blues. They will look to continue their fine form in the Emirates D10 league with a victory over the second-placed Abu Dhabi side.

Emirates D10 2021: Squads to choose from

Fujairah:

Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan, Yasir Kaleem, Fayaz Dongaroan, Muhammad Ayaz, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin, Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma.

Ajman:

Nasir Aziz, Syed Haider, Bahzad Naquib, Zubair Zuhaib, Amjad Khan, Abdul Shakoor, Asif Khan, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Lovepreet Singh, Sultan Ahmed, Sheraz Ahmad, Danish Qureshi, Hassan Khalid, Sandeep Singh, Hamad Arshad, Dawood Ejaz.

Probable Playing XIs

Fujairah:

Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan.

Advertisement

Ajman:

Abdul Shakoor, Asif Khan, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Lovepreet Singh, Sultan Ahmed, Nasir Aziz, Sheraz Ahmad, Danish Qureshi, Hassan Khalid.

Match Details

Match: Ajman vs Fujairah.

Date: 03rd April 2021; 8:45 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is conducive to both bowlers and batsmen. The teams winning the toss have had an upper hand at the Sharjah Cricket Ground, a trend that could continue in this Emirates D10 game too.

Emirates D10 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Emirates D10 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Abdul Shakoor, Yasir Kaleem, Asif Khan, Usman Khan, Ahmed Raza, Alishan Sharafu, Jiju Janardhan, Muhammad Ayaz, Hamad Arshad, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar.

Captain: Asif Khan. Vice-captain: Ameer Hamza.

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Abdul Shakoor, Yasir Kaleem, Asif Khan, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Ayaz, Zahoor Khan, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar.

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-captain: Usman Khan.