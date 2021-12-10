AJM vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10 2021, Match 13

Ajman will take on Sharjah in the 13th match of the Emirates D10 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.

After suffering consecutive defeats against Fujairah and Abu Dhabi, Ajman managed to bounce back in the next game against Dubai. They defeated Dubai by chasing down their score of 95 in the last game. Ajman will hope to continue with the same winning momentum in the tournament.

Meanwhile, this will be Sharjah’s second match of the day. They’ve lost their first couple of matches against Dubai and Fujairah. However, Sharjah too beat Emirates Blues in their most recent match by chasing down their score of 116.

AJM vs SHA Probable Playing 11 Today

AJM XI

Safeer Tariq (wk), Sagar Kalyan, Qasim Muhammad, Nasir Aziz (c), Sultan Ahmed, Rahul Chopra, Hafeez ur Rehman, Waqas Ahmed, Muhammad Sadiq, Abdul Shakoor, Faris Faisal

SHA XI

Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Khalid Shah (wk), Unaib Rehman, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Renjith Mani, Hassan Khan, Ansar Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwaar, Syam Ramesh

Match Details

AJM vs SHA, Emirates D10 2021, Match 13

Date and Time: 10th December, 2021, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly and batters will enjoy their time on this pitch. Spinners are likely to find plenty of assistance as well and a score of 110 could prove to be par.

Today’s AJM vs SHA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Shah did immensely well over the last couple of matches. Against Emirates Blues, he scored 45 runs and his innings included six boundaries and four sixes.

Batters

Q Muhammad is a talented player who can fetch a lot of fantasy points for your team. Muhammad has batted at the top of the order for Ajman and was in great form in the last match. He can also roll up his sleeves and bowl a few overs.

All-rounders

U Ali will be the player to watch out for in this match. Ali scored 45 runs in the previous match and also picked up a wicket. Ali could also prove to be a fine multiplier choice for your AJM vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

A Anwar will be tasked with leading the bowling unit for his team. He has picked up three wickets over the last couple of matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in AJM vs SHA Dream11 prediction team

U Ali (SHA) – 245 points

K Shah (SHA) – 209 points

Q Muhammad (AJM) – 168 points

A Anwar (SHA) – 154 points

K Daud (SHA) – 133 points

Important stats for AJM vs SHA Dream11 prediction team

U Ali: 63 runs and 2 wickets

K Shah: 105 runs

Q Muhammad: 57 runs and 2 wickets

A Anwar: 4 wickets

K Daud: 37 runs and 2 wickets

AJM vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Today

AJM vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Shah, Q Muhammad, A Khan, S Kalyan, U Ali, K Daud, W Ahmed, A Anwar, H Bilal, H Ur Rehman, N Aziz

Captain: U Ali, Vice-Captain: K Shah

AJM vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Shah, R Chopra, Q Muhammad, A Khan, S Kalyan, U Ali, K Daud, W Ahmed, A Anwar, H Ur Rehman, N Aziz

Captain: Q Muhammad, Vice-Captain: K Daud

