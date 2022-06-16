AJM vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022, Match 9

Ajman (AJM) will take on Sharjah (SHA) in the ninth match of the Emirates D20 2022 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday, 16 June.

Ajman started the tournament poorly, losing back-to-back games. Their batters failed to perform as a unit and were the cause of both of their losses. Some notable names on their roster, including Sandeep Singh, Hameed Khan, and Dawood Ejaz, are yet to live up to expectations.

Sharjah, on the other hand, began their campaign with a 56-run loss to Fujairah before bouncing back to defeat Dubai by six wickets in their second game. They easily chased down the target of 134-run with Abdul Shakoor, Hassan Eisakhel, C. Rizwan, and Amjad Gul all scoring double-digit runs.

AJM vs SHA Probable Playing 11 Today

AJM XI

Yasir Kaleem (c&wk), Sandeep Singh, Sagar Kalyan, Dawood Ejaz, Hameed Khan, Essam Muti ur Rab, Ansh Tandon, Nasir Aziz, Mohammad Azhar, Sultan Ahmed, Hafeez Ur Rehman

SHA XI

Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Khalid Shah, Amjad Gul, Aayan Khan, Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Hassan Eisakhel, Danish Qureshi, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Sher Khan

Match Details

AJM vs SHA, Emirates D20 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: June 16, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy in Dubai has proven to be an excellent batting surface, with pacers expected to find some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 132 runs.

Today’s AJM vs SHA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasir Kaleem: He is a great choice for the wicketkeeper pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He scored a magnificent 61 runs innings at a strike rate of 124.19, including six fours and two sixes against Abu Dhabi. That makes him a must-have player in your fantasy team.

Batters

Bilal Hameed: He has done well with both the bat and the ball in the competition so far, scoring 27 runs and picking up one wicket at an economy rate of 7.67. Hameed could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Nasir Aziz: Nasir Aziz has the ability to perform with both the bat and the ball. He has 34 runs, and his off-break bowling has served him well, taking three wickets in two games this tournament, and he is expected to perform in this match as well.

Bowlers

Muhammad Hafeez: Hafeez is AJM's leading wicket-taker in the tournament with four wickets at an outstanding average of 11.25 in two games. He has a variety of balls in his arsenal, making him a must-pick in this game.

Three best players to pick in AJM vs SHA Dream11 prediction team

Abdul Shakoor (SHA): 76 points

Dawood Ejaj (AJM): 33 points

Amjad Gul (SHA): 51 points

Key stats for AJM vs SHA Dream11 prediction team

Sultan Ahmed - Three wickets in two games; bowling average: 13.00.

Essam Muti – Three wickets in two games; bowling average: 8.33.

Simranjeet Singh Kang - Three wickets in one game; bowling average: 8.66.

AJM vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D20 2022)

AJM vs SHA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasir Kaleem, Amjad Gul, Basil Hameed, Hassan Eisakhel, Nasir Aziz, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Aayan Khan, Sagar Kalyan, Sultan Ahmed, Danish Qureshi, Hafeez Ur Rehman.

Captain: Nasir Aziz. Vice-captain: Yasir Kaleem.

AJM vs SHA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasir Kaleem, Dawood Ejaz, Basil Hameed, Hassan Eisakhel, Nasir Aziz, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Aayan Khan, Essam Muti ur Rab, Sultan Ahmed, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Hafeez Ur Rehman.

Captain: Nasir Aziz. Vice-captain: Chundangapoyil Rizwan.

