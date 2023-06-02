AJM vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Emirates D10 League 2023, Match 41

Ajman (AJM) will take on Sharjah (SHA) in the 14th match of the Emirates D10 League 2023 at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi on Friday, June 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AJM vs SHA Dream11 prediction.

Both teams have had an inconsistent run in the Emirates D10 League 2023. Ajman are sixth in the points table with four wins and seven losses so far.

Sharjah, meanwhile, are fourth. They have five wins and six losses to their name.

AJM vs SHA Match Details, Emirates D10 League 2023

The 41st match of the Emirates D10 League 2023 between Ajman and Sharjah will be played on June 2 at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 9 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AJM vs SHA, Match 41, Emirates D10 League 2023

Date & Time: June 2nd 2023, 9 PM IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Stadium 1, Abu Dhabi

AJM vs SHA Pitch Report

The pitch at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi has been a good one to bat on. While there has been some turn for the spinners, teams have consistently racked up big scores.

AJM vs SHA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Ajman: W, L, W, L, L

Sharjah: W, L, W, L, L

AJM vs SHA Probable Playing 11 today

Ajman Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Ajman Probable Playing XI: Sagar Kalyan, Abdul Shakoor, Hashit Kaushik, Mohammed Ajmal, Rahul Chopra, Adnan Ul Mulk Nawab, Muhammad Sameer Chand, Ankur Sangwan, Mohd-Usman Mani, Syed Essam, Ayman Ahamed.

Sharjah Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Sharjah Probable Playing XI: Hassan Eisakhel, Qamar Awan, Usman Khan, Khalid Shah, Junaid Shamsuddin, Fayyaz Ahmad, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Taimoor Bhatti, Muhammad Mudassar Ali, Matiullah Khan.

Today’s AJM vs SHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Usman Khan (10 matches, 235 runs)

Usman Khan has been batting really well. He has aggregated 235 runs in 10 innings while striking at 180.77 in the Emirates D10 League 2023 with the help of 26 fours and 12 sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Sagar Kalyan (11 matches, 273 runs)

Sagar Kalyan is the second-highest run-getter in the competition with 273 runs at a strike rate of 218.40. He has struck 15 sixes and 33 fours.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohammad Nadeem (9 matches, 108 runs, 6 wickets)

Mohammad Nadeem has made decent contributions with both the bat and ball. He has mustered 108 runs at a strike rate of 136.71. He has also chipped in with six wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohd-Usman Mani (10 matches, 11 wickets)

Mohd-Usman Mani has been in good bowling form. The Ajman seamer has taken 11 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 9.79.

AJM vs SHA match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Uzair-Khan (11 matches, 167 runs, 6 wickets)

Muhammad Uzair-Khan has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has scored 167 runs at a strike rate of 265.08. He has also picked up six wickets.

Mohammed Ajmal (7 matches, 88 runs, 5 wickets)

Mohammed Ajmal has smashed 88 runs while striking at 225.64. He also has five wickets to his name.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AJM vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Muhammad Uzair-Khan 167 runs & 6 wickets in 11 matches Sagar Kalyan 273 runs in 11 matches Mohammed Ajmal 88 runs & 5 wickets in 7 matches Usman Khan 235 runs in 10 matches Matiullah Khan 10 wickets in 8 matches

AJM vs SHA match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who could be the key. Thus, the likes of Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Hashit Kaushik, and Mohammed Ajmal will be the ones to watch out for in the AJM vs SHA game.

AJM vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AJM vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Usman Khan, Abdul Shakoor

Batters: Hassan Eisakhel, Sagar Kalyan (vc)

All-rounders: Mohammad Nadeem, Hashit Kaushik, Mohammed Ajmal

Bowlers: Mohd-Usman Mani, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Uzair-Khan (c), Muhammad Mudassar Ali

AJM vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AJM vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Usman Khan (c), Rahul Chopra, Abdul Shakoor

Batters: Hassan Eisakhel, Sagar Kalyan

All-rounders: Mohammad Nadeem, Mohammed Ajmal (vc)

Bowlers: Ankur Sangwan, Taimoor Bhatti, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Muhammad Mudassar Ali

