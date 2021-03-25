AJM vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - March 25th, 2021

Match four of the Emirates D10 League will see Ajman take on Sharjah at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Sharjah started their Emirates D10 League campaign in fine fashion with a nine-run win over Fujairah. Captain Fayyaz Ahmed starred with a quick-fire knock, while Kashif Daud and Rohan Mustafa impressed with the ball. With the likes of Vriitya Aravind and Khalid Shah also itching to make an impact in the Emirates D10 League, Sharjah are well on course for a successful tournament.

Ajman, on the other hand, will be looking to sustain their momentum in the Emirates D10 League with a win in Thursday's fixture. They also have a good all-round unit blessed with experience. Abdul Shakoor, who lit up the Abu Dhabi T10 League with his explosive batting, is one to watch out for as Ajmal seek a win against the more-fancied Sharjah side. Either way, both teams should give their best, paving the way for a cracking game of cricket at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Ajman

Amjad Khan, Asif Khan, Danish Qureshi, Dawood Ejaz, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Syed Haider, Hamad Arshad, Hassan Khalid, Sheraz Ahmad Piya, Sultan Ahmed, Zubair Zuhaib, Ameer Hamza, Nasir Aziz, Shahan Akram, Abdul Shakoor, Sandeep Singh

Sharjah

Aryansh Sharma, Fayyaz Ahmad, Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Renjith Mani, Yahya Abdul Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Badiuzzama Sayed, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Vriitya Aravind

Probable Playing XIs

Ajman

Nasir Aziz, Asif Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Abdul Shakoor, Hassan Khalid, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Sheraz Ahmed Piya, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Khan, Danish Qureshi and Zubair Zuhaib

Sharjah

Kashif Daud, Fayyaz Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Khalid Shah, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Yahya Abdul Rehman and Badiuzzama Sayed

Match Details

Match: Ajman vs Sharjah, Match 4

Date: March 26th, 2021, 6:30 PM

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

A good batting surface beckons at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with the dimensions of the ground also favoring the batsmen. While there is ample swing on offer with the new ball, the fast bowlers will ideally revert to slowing their pace as the match progresses. The spinners should have a say in the middle overs, with their contest against the batsmen being crucial in the context of the game. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being par at the venue.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion (AJM vs SHA)

AJM vs SHA Dream11 Tips - Emirates D10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Aravind, A Shakoor, F Ahmad, A Khan, Asif-Khan, R Mustafa, K Daud, N Aziz, H ur Rehman, J Siddique and Z Zuhaib

Captain: V Aravind. Vice-captain: N Aziz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Aravind, A Shakoor, F Ahmad, A Khan, Asif-Khan, R Mustafa, U Ali, N Aziz, H ur Rehman, J Siddique and S Piya

Captain: A Shakoor. Vice-captain: N Aziz