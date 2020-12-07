Ajman will be up against Sharjah in the 5th match of this Dream11 Emirates D20 league. The ICC Academy in Dubai will be the host once again. These two teams have had a contrasting start to this tournament. Ajman recorded a big win while Sharjah struggled to chase down 149.

In their first game of the tournament, Ajman faced Team Abu Dhabi and they absolutely thrashed them. Ajman racked up 181 batting first and Abu Dhabi was no match against the Sharif Asadullah-led side who shot Abu Dhabi out for a mere 111. Ajman is looking strong and this start will give them a lot of confidence and they will look to build some early momentum in this competition.

On the other hand, Sharjah played just one game and went down fighting against Fujairah in the second game of the tournament. The Fayyaz Ahmad-led side fell 10 runs short while chasing 149. The bowlers did well and it was the batsmen’s inability to step up that cost them. Sharjah will be hoping they can bounce back strongly.

Squads to choose from

Ajman: Ali Khan, Amjad Khan, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Waqas Ali, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Hamad Arshad, Nasir Aziz, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Anand Kumar (WK), Ehtesham Siddiq, Rishabh Mukherjee, Sharif Asadullah (C), Sheraz Piya, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Zubair Zuhaib.

Sharjah: Faisal Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Khalid Shah, Renjth Mani, Yuvraj Barua, Badiuzzama Sayed, Kashif Daud, Mohammed Halan, Umair Ali, Mohammad Boota (WK), Nathan Shibu (WK), Arsalan Javed, Faisal Altaf, Hafeez Rahman, Krishan Paul.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ajman: Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Nasir Aziz, Sharif Asadullah (c), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Amjad Khan, Sheraz Piya, Hamad Arshad, Waqas Ali, Ehtesham Siddiq, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar

Advertisement

Sharjah: Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Fayyaz Ahmad (c & wk), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Hafeez Rahman, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Khan, Badiuzzama Sayed, Yuvraj Barua, Mohammed Halan

Match Details

Match: Ajman vs Sharjah

Date: December 6th, 2020, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The surface at the ICC Academy in Dubai has been a sporting one. The bowlers have had something in it for them while once the batsmen are set, they can really cash in. The average score batting first on the first day was 157. Thus, another good sporting track should be in store for this game as well. A score of around 160 could be a good one.

Emirates D20 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (AJM vs SHA)

Dream11 Team for Ajman vs Sharjah - Emirates D20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Fayyaz Ahmad, Renjth Mani, Hamad Arshad, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Ehtesham Siddiq, Arsalan Javed

Captain: Rameez Shahzad Vice-captain: Kashif Daud

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad, Khalid Shah, Nasir Aziz, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Sharif Asadullah, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Hafeez Rahman

Captain: Abdul Shakoor Vice-captain: Fayyaz Ahmad