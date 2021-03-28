AJM vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - Mar 29, 2021

In match number 13 of the Emirates D10 League, Ajman will take on Dubai at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Both teams haven’t had the best of starts to this tournament but they are coming into this game with a win in their respective last games.

Ajman started their Emirates D10 League campaign with a couple of big defeats. In their first two games, they batted first and scored 86 and 106 respectively, but lost both matches in the eighth over. However, Ajman bounced back superbly, winning their last outing by 34 runs.

Dubai, on the other hand, suffered three crushing losses at the start of the Emirates D10 League. In the first game, they couldn’t defend 120 before failing to chase down 103 and 108 in their next two matches. In their fourth game, Dubai finally got off the mark as they chased down 90 with seven balls to spare.

Squads to choose from

Ajman: Nasir Aziz (c), Amjad Khan, Asif Khan, Danish Qureshi, Dawood Ejaz, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Syed Haider, Hamad Arshad, Hassan Khalid, Sheraz Ahmad, Sultan Ahmed, Zubair Zuhaib, Ameer Hamza, Shahan Akram, Abdul Shakoor, Sandeep Singh

Dubai: Shahrukh Sheikh (c), Fahad Nawaz, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Adhitya Shetty, Jash Giyanani, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Anwaar, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq,Wajid Khan, Bilal Cheema, Kai Smith

Predicted Playing XIs

Ajman: Abdul Shakoor (wk), Asif Khan, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Lovepreet Singh, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Nasir Aziz (c), Sheraz Ahmad, Danish Qureshi, Hassan Khalid

Dubai: Wajid Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Ali Anwaar, Bilal Cheema (wk), Shahrukh Sheikh (c), Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ehtesham Siddiq, Jash Giyanani

Match Details

Match: Ajman vs Dubai

Date & Time: March 29th 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is usually a good one to bat on. The pitch is flat and the short boundaries aid the batsmen. The average first innings score in the Emirates D10 League is 104. A similar batting-friendly pitch is expected for Monday's game.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AJM vs DUB)

Dream11 Team for Ajman vs Dubai - Emirates D10 League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bilal Cheema, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Asif Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Ameer Hamza, Nasir Aziz, Wajid Khan, Ali Anwaar, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Farooq

Captain: Ameer Hamza. Vice-captain: Fahad Nawaz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Asif Khan, Shahrukh Sheikh, Ronak Panoly, Fahad Nawaz, Ameer Hamza, Nasir Aziz, Ali Anwaar, Sheraz Ahmad Piya, Ehtesham Siddiq, Muhammad Farooq

Captain: Asif Khan. Vice-captain: Muhammad Farooq