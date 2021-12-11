AJM vs EMB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 15

Ajman (AJM) will take on Emirates Blues (EMB) in the 15 of the Emirates D10 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Ajman haven't had the best of runs in the Emirates D10 so far, winning just one out of their four games. The Emirates Blues have also had an inconsistent run. With two wins and as many losses, they are placed third in the points table.

AJM vs EMB Probable Playing 11 today

Ajman: Rahul Chopra (wk), Safeer Tariq, Qasim Muhammad, Mayank, Yuvraj Barua, Waqas Ahmed I, Nasir Aziz, Sultan Ahmad, Ahmad Shah, Essam Muti Ur Rab, Hafeez Ur Rahman

Emirates Blues: Muhammad Boota (wk), Fahad Nawaz, CP Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Sanchit Sharma, Rahul Bhatia, Zawar Farid, Danish Qureshi-II, Sabir Rao

Match Details

AJM vs EMB, Emirates D10, Match 15

Date & Time: December 11th 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a good one to bat on. While the chasing teams have emerged victorious nine times, the sides batting first have won five games.

Today’s AJM vs EMB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Boota has been in solid touch with the bat, having accumulated 116 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 173.13.

Batter

Qasim Muhammad has made an impact with both the bat and ball in the Emirates D10. He has scored 57 runs and taken four wickets.

All-rounder

Aryan Lakra seems to be in superb form with the ball, claiming seven scalps in the Emirates D10 so far.

Bowlers

Sultan Ahmad has been quite consistent with the ball, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 8.12.

Top 5 best players to pick in AJM vs EMB Dream11 Prediction Team

Aryan Lakra (EMB): 265 points

Qasim Muhammad (AJM): 230 points

Muhammad Boota (EMB): 221 points

Sultan Ahmad (AJM): 185 points

Rahul Bhatia (EMB): 179 points

Important stats for AJM vs EMB Dream11 Prediction Team

Muhammad Qasim: 57 runs & 4 wickets

Sultan Ahmad: 4 wickets

Aryan Lakra: 7 wickets

Muhammad Boota: 116 runs

AJM vs EMB Dream 11 Prediction (Emirates D10)

Dream11 Team for Ajman vs Emirates Blues - Emirates D10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Boota, Rahul Chopra, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwan, Qasim Muhammad, Aryan Lakra, Rahul Bhatia, Waqas Ahmed I, Sultan Ahmad, Danish Qureshi-II, Hafeez Ur Rahman

Captain: Aryan Lakra. Vice-captain: Qasim Muhammad.

Dream11 Team for Ajman vs Emirates Blues - Emirates D10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Boota, Safeer Tariq, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwan, Qasim Muhammad, Aryan Lakra, Rahul Bhatia, Waqas Ahmed I, Nasir Aziz, Sultan Ahmad, Danish Qureshi-II

Captain: CP Rizwan. Vice-captain: S Ahmad

