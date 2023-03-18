AKIF vs CIC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Final

The Final match of the European Cricket League T10 will see CIYMS (CIC) squaring off against Ariana AKIF (AKIF) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Sunday, March 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CIC vs AKIF Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ariana AKIF won their qualifier match against Istanbul KSK by 3 wickets. CIYMS, on the other hand, won their qualifier match against Istanbul KSK by 89 runs after winning their tournament Eliminator match against Oeiras by 31 runs.

CIYMS will give it their all to win the match, but Ariana AKIF are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

AKIF vs CIC Match Details

The Final match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 19 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AKIF vs CIC, Final

Date and Time: 19th March 2023, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Istanbul KSK and CIYMS, where a total of 249 runs were scored at a loss of 6 wickets.

AKIF vs CIC Form Guide

AKIF - L W W W W

CIC - L L W W W

AKIF vs CIC Probable Playing XI

CIC Playing XI

No injury updates

Jason van der Merwe, Christopher Dougherty (wk), Jack Beattie, Adam Heasley, Carson McCullough, Mark Best, Angus Farrell, Chris Robinson, Jacob Mulder, Adam Kennedy and John Matchett

AKIF Playing XI

No injury updates

Pawan Kumar, Debarchan Dash, Hardeep Virk (wk), Khaled Mohammad, Rahatullah Rahatullah, Sedik Sahak, Dharmender Singh, Naser Baluch, Dheeraj Malhotra, Oktai Gholami Sreekanth Medavarapu

AKIF vs CIC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Dougherty

C Dougherty is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Virk is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Van Der Merwe

D Dash and J Van Der Merwe are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. P Kumar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Mulder

C McCullough and J Mulder are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Baluch is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Best

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Best and C Robinson. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Coulter is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AKIF vs CIC match captain and vice-captain choices

J Mulder

J Mulder will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has smashed 7 runs and taken 11 wickets in the last six games.

J Van Der Merwe

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Van Der Merwe as he will bat in the middle order and bowl a few overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 300 runs in the last six games.

5 Must-Picks for AKIF vs CIC, Final

J Mulder

J Van Der Merwe

D Dash

C McCullough

N Baluch

Ariana AKIF vs CIYMS Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ariana AKIF vs CIYMS Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Dougherty

Batters: D Dash, J Van Der Merwe, P Kumar, A Kennedy

All-rounders: J Mulder, C McCullough, N Baluch

Bowlers: C Robinson, A Coulter, M Best

Ariana AKIF vs CIYMS Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Dougherty

Batters: D Dash, J Van Der Merwe, P Kumar

All-rounders: J Mulder, C McCullough, N Baluch, J Matchett

Bowlers: C Robinson, A Coulter, M Best

Poll : 0 votes