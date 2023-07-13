AKK vs SPS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Punjab T20 Cup match – July 13, 2023

The second match of the Sher E Punjab T20 Cup 2023 between Agri Kings Knights and JK Super Strikers is scheduled at Mohali Stadium in Mohali. On July 13th the match will commence at 07:00 PM IST.

The Agri Kings Knights team will have Ramandeep Singh, the all-rounder from Mumbai Indians, as their captain. Jashanpreet Singh and Abhay Choudhary will play crucial roles as batters, while Simranjeet Singh will lead their bowling attack, supported by Gurnoor Brar and all-rounder Sohraab.

On the other hand, the JK Super Strikers team, led by bowling all-rounder Sanvir Singh, is also a formidable side. Dushyant Singh will be their main batter, while Gaurav Makran will provide valuable contributions with both bat and ball. Jassinder Singh will be a key bowler for their team's success.

Following are three players you can opt for as your captain/vice-captain for your AKK vs SPS Dream11 fantasy teams.

#3 Sanvir Singh (SPS) - 6.5 credits

Sanvir Singh, the bowling all-rounder from Sunrisers Hyderabad, is a strong contender for the captain or vice-captain position in the JK Super Strikers team. He has performed well in domestic cricket, taking 11 wickets and scoring 216 runs with a decent strike rate of 117. Considering his recent all-round contributions, he would be a reliable choice for your AKK vs SPS Dream11 teams.

#2 Gaurav Markan (SPS) - 8.5 credits

Gaurav Markan is a talented batsman who usually occupies the top order and also contributes with his medium-pace bowling during the middle overs. He has been in outstanding form in recent domestic matches, scoring 188 runs in five games averaging 47 at an S/r of 137.23. Additionally, he has made an impact with the ball, taking 10 wickets. In his last five matches, he has recorded two half-centuries and a 3-wicket haul.

Given his exceptional all-round performance, it would be a wise decision to consider him as the captain or vice-captain for your AKK vs SPS Dream11 teams.

#1 Ramandeep Singh (AKK) - 9.0 credits

Ramandeep Singh, the all-rounder from Mumbai Indians, has been in remarkable form in domestic cricket. In his last eight games, he has scored an impressive total of 309 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 181.76. His innings have been notable, including three half-centuries, with one of them being a blistering 72 off just 29 deliveries in his previous match.

Not only has Ramandeep excelled with the bat, but he has also made significant contributions with the ball. He has taken a total of nine wickets, showcasing his ability to make an impact in both departments of the game.

Such notable all-round performances make him a top choice for the captain position in your fantasy team.

