AL vs BU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 Match - Jun 05, 2021

Abahani Limited will take on Brothers Union in the 17th match of the Dhaka Premier League T20 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday.

Abahani Limited have won their first two matches and are currently second in the Dhaka Premier League T20 points table. They will head into the upcoming encounter on the back of a 22-run win over Old Dohs Sports Club.

Brothers Union, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches, while the other was abandoned due to rain. They defeated Legends of Rupganj by eight wickets in their last game and are currently fifth in the Dhaka Premier League T20 standings.

Squads to choose from

Abahani Limited

Naim Shaikh, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (C & WK), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Shahidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Towhidul Islam Rasel, Munim Shahriar, Shaheen Alam, Rakibul Islam Raja and AKS Swadhin.

Brothers Union

Junaid Siddiqui, Minhazur Rahman (C), Mohammad Shahzada, Habibur Rahman Jony, Zahidduzzaman (WK), Shakhawat Hossain Saiman, Naeem Islam Jr, Mahedi Hasan, Myshukur Rahman, Tushar Imran, Alauddin Babu, Saqlain Sajib, Rahatul Ferdous, Nuruzzaman, Sujon Hawlader, Jabid Hossain, Jasim Uddin, Manik Khan, Abdul Gaffar Rony, Rasel Al Mamun and Abdul Qayyum Tuhin.

Probable Playing XIs

Abahani Limited

Mushfiqur Rahim (C & WK), Naim Sheikh, Munim Shahriar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shahidul Islam, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Mehedi Hasan Rana.

Brothers Union

Mizanur Rahman (C), Junaid Siddique, Zahiduzzaman (WK), Myshukur Rahaman, Alauddin Babu, Sujon Hawlader, Saqlain Sajib, Naeem Islam Jr, Manik Khan, Rahatul Ferdous, Nuruzzaman.

Match Details

Match: Abahani Limited vs Brothers Union, Match 17

Date & Time: 5th June 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National has dramatically favored the bowlers in the last couple of Dhaka Premier League T20 matches. The batsmen will need to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. The wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings.

Dhaka Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AL vs BU)

AL vs BU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Dhaka Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mizanur Rahman, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Naim Sheikh, Junaid Siddique, Alauddin Babu, Mohammad Saifuddin, Afif Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Sujon Hawlader.

Captain: Naim Sheikh. Vice-captain: Mehedi Hasan Rana.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Zahiduzzaman, Mizanur Rahman, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Naim Sheikh, Alauddin Babu, Mohammad Saifuddin, Afif Hossain, Taijul Islam, Saqlain Sajib, Mehedi Hasan Rana.

Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim. Vice-captain: Mohammad Saifuddin.

Edited by Samya Majumdar