AL vs DOHS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka T20 Match - June 1st, 2021

Abahani Limited will take on Old DOHS Sports Club in the Dhaka Premier League T20 at the BKSP-4 Stadium on Tuesday.

Abahani Limited started the tournament on a winning note after defeating Partex Sporting Club in the first round of the competition by the DLS method. Even though Partex scored 120 runs while batting first, Mushfiqur Rahim’s unbeaten knock helped Abahani clinch a win.

Meanwhile, Old DOHS Sports Club batted first in their first-round match against Legends of Rupganj. They went on to post 171 runs in 20 overs, but the rain gods had their final say as the match ended with no result. Mahmudul Hasan Joy was the top run-scorer with 78* for the batting side.

Squads to choose from

Abahani Limited

Naim Shaikh, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Aminul Islam Biplob, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Shohidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Towhidul Islam Rasel, Munim Shahriar, Shaheen Alam, Rakibul Islam Raja, AKS Swadhin

Old DOHS Sports Club

Anisul Islam Emon, Raihan Rafsan, Mohaiminul Khan Sourabh, Mohammad Rakib, Minhazul Abedin Sabbir, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Mohammad Sentu, Hamidul Islam Shimul, Gazi Sohel Rana Sagar, Azaduzzaman Payel, Rahawat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Rashid, Rakhin Ahmed, Amit Hasan, Shahnaz Ahmed

Probable Playing XIs

Abahani Limited

Naim Shaikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Shohidul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Munim Shahriar

Old DOHS Sports Club

Anisul Islam Emon, Mohaiminul Khan Sourabh, Mohammad Rakib, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Azaduzzaman Payel, Rahawat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Rashid, Rakhin Ahmed, Amit Hasan

Match Details

Match: Abahani Limited vs Old DOHS Sports Club, Round 2

Date and Time (IST): 1st June, 8:30 AM

Venue: BKSP-4, Dhaka

Pitch Report

In the six-over powerplay, batsmen have gone for their shots with ease on this ground. However, in the middle-overs, spinners dominated the game at this venue in the first round. We can expect the first innings scores to be around 130-140.

Batsmen have to settle down quickly to earn runs on this tricky wicket. It will be an interesting battle between bat and ball.

Dhaka T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AL vs DOHS)

AL vs DOHS Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Anisul Islam Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Naim Shaikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rakhin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Rakibul Hasan

Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim, Vice-captain: Mohammad Saifuddin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Anisul Islam Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Naim Shaikh, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohaiminul Khan Sourabh, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Azaduzzaman Paye

Captain: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Vice-captain: Mosaddek Hossain