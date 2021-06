AL vs DOHS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka T20 Match - June 3rd, 2021

Abahani Limited will face Old DOHS Sports Club in the upcoming match of the Dhaka T20 on 3rd June at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.

Abahani Limited won their season opener against Partex Sporting Club by DLS method. Batting first, Partex scored 120 runs but wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim did the trick by playing a brilliant knock to guide Abahani Limited past the line.

Old DOHS Sports Club met Legends of Rupganj in their season opener. The game was washed out due to rain.

Squads to choose from

Abahani Limited

Naim Shaikh, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Aminul Islam Biplob, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Shohidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Towhidul Islam Rasel, Munim Shahriar, Shaheen Alam, Rakibul Islam Raja, AKS Swadhin

Old DOHS Sports Club

Anisul Islam Emon, Raihan Rafsan, Mohaiminul Khan Sourabh, Mohammad Rakib, Minhazul Abedin Sabbir, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Mohammad Sentu, Hamidul Islam Shimul, Gazi Sohel Rana Sagar, Azaduzzaman Payel, Rahawat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Rashid, Rakhin Ahmed, Amit Hasan, Shahnaz Ahmed

Probable Playing XIs

Abahani Limited

Naim Shaikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Shohidul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Munim Shahriar

Old DOHS Sports Club

Anisul Islam Emon, Mohaiminul Khan Sourabh, Mohammad Rakib, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Azaduzzaman Payel, Rahawat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Rashid, Rakhin Ahmed, Amit Hasan

Match Details

Match: Abahani Limited vs Old DOHS Sports Club

Date and Time (IST): 3rd June, 1:00 PM

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Pitch Report

Batsmen have dominated the proceedings, while spinners have come into the frame as the match progresses. The pacers are expected to struggle a bit and will only find success if they bowl at the right line and length.

Dhaka T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AL vs DOHS)

AL vs DOHS Dream11 Fantasy Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Anisul Islam Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Naim Shaikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rakhin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Rakibul Hasan

Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim, Vice-captain: Mohammad Saifuddin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Anisul Islam Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Naim Shaikh, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohaiminul Khan Sourabh, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Azaduzzaman Paye

Captain: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Vice-captain: Mosaddek Hossain

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava