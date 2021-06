AL vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Dhaka Premier League T20 Match - June 8th, 2021

Abahani Limited will take on Gazi Group Cricketers in the 28th match of the Dhaka Premier League T20 on Tuesday.

Abahani Limited’s three-match winning streak came to an end at the hands of Khelaghar Samaj Kalyan Samity in their last Dhaka Premier League T20 match. Chasing 165 for victory, they lost the game by eight runs. Abahani Limited will be eager to return to winning ways as soon as possible.

Gazi Group Cricketers, meanwhile, have been inconsistent in the Dhaka Premier League T20, winning and losing twice apiece. They registered a seven-wicket victory over Legends of Rupganj in their last outing.

Squads to choose from:

Abahani Limited

Naim Shaikh, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (C & WK), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Shahidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Towhidul Islam Rasel, Munim Shahriar, Shaheen Alam, Rakibul Islam Raja and AKS Swadhin.

Gazi Group Cricketers

Hasan Mahmud, Sanjit Saha Deep, Akbar Ali (WK), Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nahid Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Rakibul Atiq, Mahmudullah (C), Mominul Haque, Ariful Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed and Zakir Hasan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Abahani Limited

Mushfiqur Rahim (C & WK), Naim Sheikh, Munim Shahriar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shahidul Islam, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Mehedi Hasan Rana.

Gazi Group Cricketers

Mahmudullah (C), Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Akbar Ali (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Zakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Nahid Hasan.

Match Details

Match: Abahani Limited vs Gazi Group Cricketers, 28th Match

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date & Time: 8th June, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium has favored the bowlers in the last few Dhaka Premier League T20 matches. The batsmen will need to spend time in the middle before shifting gears. Batting could prove to be difficult in the second innings.

Dhaka Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AL vs GGC Dream11 Tips - Dhaka Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Ariful Haque, Tanzim Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Nasum Ahmed

Captain: Mahmudullah. Vice-captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim-Sheikh, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzim Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Nasum Ahmed

Captain: Mahedi Hasan. Vice-captain: Mohammad Saifuddin

Edited by Samya Majumdar