AL vs GGC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Dhaka T20 match - June 21st, 2021

Abahani Limited will clash against Gazi Group Cricketers in Match No. 5 of Super League of Dhaka T20 League 2021.

Abahani Limited finished the group stage race in the third position, while Gazi Group Cricketers ended up a notch below them in the fourth position.

The last time the two teams faced off in Dhaka T20 League 2021 during the round-robin pattern, Abahani Limited defeated Gazi Group Cricketers by seven wickets.

On that note, we leave you with the three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for this Dhaka T20 fixture between Abahani Limited and Gazi Group Cricketers.

#3 Soumya Sarkar

New Zealand v Bangladesh - T20 Game 1

Soumya Sarkar is a stylish left-handed opening batsman who plays for Gazi Group Cricketers. He might not have scored runs in bulk in this year’s edition of the Dhaka T20 League, but he did particularly well against Abahani Limited in the last fixture.

He scored 67 runs in just 50 balls with a strike rate of 134. Also, if required, Sarkar’s bowling services will be at the disposal of the captain.

#2 Mahedi Hasan

New Zealand v Bangladesh - T20 Game 1

Gazi Group Cricketers all-rounder Mahedi Hasan is currently one of the top Bangladesh players. He has been exceptional with both bat and ball.

He opens the batting for the GGC in the 2021 edition of the Dhaka T20 and will continue to do so throughout the season. Hasan has scored 184 runs in nine innings he has played thus far.

As a bowler, he has accounted for eight dismissals so far. What’s more noteworthy here is that he bowls with an economy rate slightly on the lower side.

#1 Mushfiqur Rahim

New Zealand v Bangladesh - ODI Game 3

The captain of the Abahani Limited group, Mushfiqur Rahim, has been in sublime form lately. He also won the ICC player of the month award for May. In the Dhaka T20 League 2021, he has played some brilliant knocks so far.

Against Gazi Group Cricketers, Rahim scored his first half-century in this year’s edition. He played a match-winning knock of 53* off just 35 balls.

Rahim and his team will hope for something along similar lines in the next match against the same opponents.

