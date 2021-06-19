AL vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 Match - June 20, 2021

Abahani Limited will be up against Gazi Group Cricketers in a Super League stage game of the Dhaka Premier League T20 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

Abahani Limited finished third in the Dhaka Premier League T20 points table, having won eight out of their 11 matches. They defeated Legends of Rupganj by five wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis method in their last outing.

Gazi Group Cricketers, on the other hand, have won seven out of their 11 Dhaka Premier League T20 matches, finishing fourth in the standings. Their last match against Prime DSC was abandoned due to rain.

Both teams have several quality players on their side and we can witness a thrilling Dhaka Premier League T20 contest on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Abahani Limited

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (C & WK), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Shohidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Towhidul Islam Rasel, Munim Shahriar, Shaheen Alam, Rakibul Islam Raja and AKS Swadhin.

Gazi Group Cricketers

Mominul Haque, Ariful Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah (C), Mehedi Hasan, Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Sanjit Saha Deep, Akbar Ali (WK), Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nahid Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Rakibul Atiq and Mohiuddin Tareq.

Probable Playing XIs

Abahani Limited

Mushfiqur Rahim (C & WK), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Munim Shahriar, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Arafat Sunny, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Taijul Islam.

Gazi Group Cricketers

Mahmudullah (C), Mahedi Hasan, Akbar Ali (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Ariful Haque, Nasum Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Mohiuddin Tareq.

Match Details

Match: Abahani Limited vs Gazi Group Cricketers, Match 71

Date & Time: 20th June 2021, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium has been more supportive of the bowlers this season, with the batsmen struggling big time to clear the boundaries. The last three Dhaka Premier League T20 matches played on this ground were won by the chasing teams.

Dhaka Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AL vs GGC)

AL vs GGC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Dhaka Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mukidul Islam.

Captain: Mahedi Hasan. Vice-captain: Mahmudullah.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mukidul Islam.

Captain: Mahmudullah. Vice-captain: Mahedi Hasan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar