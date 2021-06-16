AL vs LOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka T20 Match - June 17th, 2021

Abahani Limited will lock horns with the Legends of Rupganj in the 65th match of the Dhaka Premier League T20 on 17th June at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Abahani Limited are in a strong position on the points table as they stand second with seven wins from ten games. They are coming into this match after defeating Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by a huge margin of 49 runs and would be high on confidence.

Meanwhile, Legends of Rupganj are having the nightmare of a season as they are currently 11th in the points table with two wins from nine games. They suffered a loss in their last match against Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club by 14 runs and would want to finish their campaign on a high note.

Squads to choose from

Abahani Limited

Mohammed Naim-Sheikh, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Aminul Islam Biplob, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Shohidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Towhidul Islam Rasel, Munim Shahriar, Shaheen Alam, Rakibul Islam Raja, AKS Swadhin

Legends of Rupganj

Pinak Ghosh, Al Amin Jr, Shamsul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Sunzamul Islam, Ruyel Miah, Naeem Islam, Jaker Ali Anik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad, Ajmer Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Mehedi Maruf, Shadman Islam Anik

Probable Playing XIs

Abahani Limited

Mohammed Naim-Sheikh, Munim Shahriar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Aminul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Arafat Sunny, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Afif Hossain

Legends of Rupganj

Azmir Ahmed, Pinak Ghosh, Sabbir Rahman, Jaker Ali, Naeem Islam, Sunzamul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Qazi Onik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad

Match Details

Match: Abahani Limited vs Legends of Rupganj

Date and Time: June 17th, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Shere Bangla National Stadium has offered equal assistance to the batters as well as the bowlers. Batting is quite easy in the initial stages of the match. But as the game progresses, the pitch tends to be more helpful for the spinners, offering a decent amount of turn and bounce.

The team winning the toss would most likely opt to bat first.

AL vs LOR Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

AL vs LOR Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Jaker Ali, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammed Naim Sheikh, Munim Shahriar, Naeem Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Shahid, Tanzim Hasan

Captain: Mohammad Saifuddin Vice-captain: Munim Shahriar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Pinak Ghosh, Munim Shahriar, Naeem Islam, Sohag Gazi, Mohammad Saifuddin, Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Shahid, Tanzim Hasan, Aminul Islam

Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim Vice-captain: Naeem Islam

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee