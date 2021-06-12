AL vs PBCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 Match - June 13th, 2021

Abahani Limited will face Prime Bank Cricket Club in the 46th match of the Dhaka Premier League T20 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Abahani Limited are currently second in the Dhaka Premier League T20 standings with 11 points, having won five out of their eight matches so far. They suffered a 31-run loss via the Duckworth-Lewis method at the hands of Mohammedan Sporting Club in their last outing.

The Prime Bank Cricket Club, meanwhile, find themselves atop the points table. They have won six of their eight games and have 13 points in their kitty.are comfortably at the top of the points table with 13 points. The Prime Bank Cricket Club will head into Sunday's Dhaka Premier League T20 fixture on the back of a huge 101-run win over the Legends of Rupaganj.

Squads to choose from

Abahani Limited

Naim Shaikh, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (C & WK), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Shahidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Towhidul Islam Rasel, Munim Shahriar, Shaheen Alam, Rakibul Islam Raja, AKS Swadhin.

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque (WK), Rakibul Hasan, Alok Kapali, Rony Talukdar, Amit Majumdar, Arafat Sunny Jr, Rubel Hossain, Tamim Iqbal (C), Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Miyah, Nahidul Islam, Monir Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Delawar Hossain, Nazmul Islam Apu, Kazi Kamrul, Ali Mohammad Walid, Tariqul Islam.

Probable Playing XIs

Abahani Limited

Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Naim, Mosaddek Hossain, Munim Shahriar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shohidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Rony Talukdar, Mohammad Mithun, Alok Kapali, Nahidul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Arafat Sunny Jnr, Mustafizur Rahman

Match Details

Match: Abahani Limited vs Prime Bank Cricket Club, Match 46, Dhaka Premier League T20

Date and Time: June 13th, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Shere Bangla National Stadium offers equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. But run-scoring may become a tad more difficult in the middle overs when the spinners come into play. Both teams would want to bat first upon winning the toss.

Dhaka Premier League T20 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (AL vs PBCC)

AL vs PBCC Dream11 Team Prediction - Dhaka Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Rony Talukdar, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Arafat Sunny

Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim. Vice-captain: Mohammad Saifuddin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Tamim Iqbal, Rony Talukdar, Munim Shahriar, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Aminul Islam

Captain: Tamim Iqbal. Vice-captain: Mustafizur Rahman

