AL vs PDSC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Dhaka Premier League T20 Match - June 23rd, 2021

Abahani Limited will take on Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club in a Super League stage game of the Dhaka Premier League T20 on Wednesday.

Abahani Limited have been in great form in the Dhaka Premier League T20, finishing third in the group stage. They have won both their Super League fixtures and currently find themselves second in the standings, level on points with table-toppers Prime Bank Cricket Club. Abahani Limited, who are currently on a three-game winning streak, beat Gazi Group Cricketers by one wicket in their last Dhaka Premier League T20 fixture.

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club, meanwhile, finished second in the Dhaka Premier League T20 group stage. In the Super League phase, they have won once, while another game was abandoned. As a result, they are currently third in the points table, just one point adrift of Prime Bank Cricket Club and Abahani Limited. Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club's last Dhaka Premier League T20 game against Old Dohs Sporting Club was abandoned due to rain. Prior to that, they won three matches on the trot.

Squads to choose from:

Abahani Limited

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (C & WK), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Shohidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Towhidul Islam Rasel, Munim Shahriar, Shaheen Alam, Rakibul Islam Raja and AKS Swadhin.

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club

Farhad Reza, Marshal Ayub, Imranuzzaman, Raihan Uddin, Abu Sayem Chowdhury, Asif Ahmed Ratul, Joyraj Shaikh Emon, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tauqir Khan, Towfif Khan, Shafiqul Islam, Enamul Haque Jr, Sharifullah, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Taibur Rahman Parvez, Saif Hassan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi.

Predicted Playing XIs

Abahani Limited

Mushfiqur Rahim (C & WK), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Munim Shahriar, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Arafat Sunny, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Taijul Islam.

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club

Sharifullah, Imran Uzzaman (wk), Saif Hassan, Fazle Mahmud, Marshall Ayub, Shamim Hossain, Farhad Reza (c), Kamrul Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Enamul Haque Jnr, Shafiqul Islam.

Match Details

Match: Abahani Limited vs Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date and Time: 23rd June, 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka is a balanced one. While the batsmen should spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers need to be wary of their lines and lengths to scalp wickets. Batting could prove to be difficult in the second innings, with the average first innings score at the venue being 130 runs.

Dhaka Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AL vs PDSC)

AL vs PDSC Dream11 Tips - Dhaka Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Rahim, S Hassan, M Shahriar, M Naim-Sheikh, S Patwari, M Saifuddin, M Hossain, T Hasan, Sharifullah, M Hasan Rana, K I Rabbi

Captain: M Saifuddin. Vice-Captain: M Rahim

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Rahim, S Hassan, M Shahriar, M Naim-Sheikh, N Hossain Shanto, S Patwari, M Saifuddin, M Hossain, T Hasan, Sharifullah, K I Rabbi

Captain: S Hassan. Vice-Captain: M Hossain

Edited by Samya Majumdar