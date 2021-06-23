AL vs PDSC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Dhaka T20 match - June 23, 2021

Abahani Limited will go up against Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club in Match No. 10 of the 2021 Dhaka T20 League.

Abahani Limited have played two matches in the Super League so far while Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have played a solitary fixture. Both teams are coming into the game on the back of morale-boosting victories against their respective opponents.

The last time these two teams went head-to-head was during the round-robin stage. Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club won that match by 28 runs.

Here are three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream 11 team for the upcoming Dhaka T20 League fixture.

#3 Saif Hassan

Saif Hassan, the opening batsman of Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club, has been magnificent for the club so far this season. He is their highest run-scorer in the 2021 Dhaka T20 League, with 307 runs to his name at an average of over 30.

Moreover, in the previous match against Abahani Limited, his all-around performance sealed a victory for his team. He scored 59 runs and also picked up a wicket.

#2 Mohammad Saifuddin

Abahani Limited’s all-rounder, Mohammad Saifuddin, has done a lot of damage with the ball this season. He has managed to pick up wickets during every single game thus far in the tournament.

Saifuddin has 18 victims in his diary, making him the highest wicket-taker for his team in the 2021 Dhaka T20 League.

#1 Najmul Hossain Shanto

Middle-order batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto has outperformed the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim in Abahani Limited’s ranks. He is so far the most effective batsman for Abahani Limited in Dhaka T20 League 2021.

Hossain is the sixth-highest run-getter in the league so far, scoring 317 runs at an average of over 28. His recent form with the bat makes him the front-runner for the captain of your Dream11 team.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar