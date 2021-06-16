AL vs PDSC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Dhaka Premier League - June 16, 2021

Abahani Limited and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club will lock horns in the 58th match of the Dhaka Premier League at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.

Abahani Limited, led by Mushfiqur Rahim, are having a pretty impressive campaign, with six victories and two defeats. They have been brilliant in all three departments as they eye for consistency at the business end of the tournament.

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club are having a season to remember, as they have won six of their eight matches. They are currently sitting in second position in the points table.

Squads to choose from

Abahani Limited

Mohammed Naim-Sheikh, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Aminul Islam Biplob, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Shohidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Towhidul Islam Rasel, Munim Shahriar, Shaheen Alam, Rakibul Islam Raja, AKS Swadhin.

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club

Farhad Reza, Marshal Ayub, Imranuzzaman, Raihan Uddin, Abu Sayem Chowdhury, Asif Ahmed Ratul, Joyraj Shaikh Emon, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tauqir Khan, Towfif Khan, Shafiqul Islam, Enamul Haque Jr, Sharifullah, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Taibur Rahman Parvez, Saif Hassan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi.

Probable Playing XIs

Abahani Limited

Mohammed Naim-Sheikh, Munim Shahriar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (c, wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Aminul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Arafat Sunny, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Afif Hossain.

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club

Sharifullah, Imran Uzzaman (wk), Saif Hassan, Fazle Mahmud, Marshall Ayub, Shamim Hossain, Farhad Reza (c), Kamrul Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Enamul Haque Jnr, Shafiqul Islam.

Match Details

Match: Abahani Limited vs Prime Doleshwar Sports Club, Match 58.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Date and Time (IST): 16th June, 1:00 PM.

Pitch Report

The bowlers will have to toil hard and bowl the right line and lengths if they wish to pick up wickets. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, so batsmen should enjoy playing on this wicket.

With the conditions likely to remain the same throughout the game, both teams will look to bat first.

Dhaka Premier League 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AL vs PDSC)

AL vs PDSC Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Saif Hassan, Mohammed Naim-Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Munim Shahriar, Farhad Reza, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Arafat Sunny, Enamul Haque Jnr, Tanzim Hasan.

Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim. Vice-captain: Mohammad Saifuddin.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Imran Uzzaman, Saif Hassan, Mohammed Naim-Sheikh, Afifi Hossain, Munim Shahriar, Farhad Reza, Fazle Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, Arafat Sunny, Enamul Haque Jnr, Rejaur Rahman Raja.

Captain: Saif Hassan. Vice-captain: Imran Uzzaman.

