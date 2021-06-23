AL vs SJDC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Dhaka Premier League T20 Match - June 24th, 2021

Abahani Limited will take on Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in a Super League stage game of the Dhaka Premier League T20 on Thursday.

Abahani Limited finished third in the group stage, thereby progressing to the Super League phase of the Dhaka Premier League T20. At the time of writing, they are third in the standings, just two points behind table-toppers Prime Bank Cricket Club. Abahani Limited, who have won both their Super League fixtures, are up against Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club on Wednesday.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, meanwhile, finished sixth in the group stage and were the final Dhaka Premier League T20 team to progress to the Super League phase. They are currently fourth in the standings, having won one and lost two of their Super League fixtures. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will head into Thursday's Dhaka Premier League T20 game on the back of a seven-wicket win over Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Squads to choose from:

Abahani Limited

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (C & WK), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Shohidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Towhidul Islam Rasel, Munim Shahriar, Shaheen Alam, Rakibul Islam Raja and AKS Swadhin.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Mashrafe Mortaza, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Ashraful, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Ziaur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Tanvir Haider, Mohammad Ilyas, Fardeen Hasan Ani, Enamul Haque Enam, Salauddin Shakil, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mehrab Hossain Joshi, Suhrawardi Shuvo, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shakil Ali, Abdul Halim

Predicted Playing XIs

Abahani Limited

Mushfiqur Rahim (C & WK), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Munim Shahriar, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Arafat Sunny, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Taijul Islam.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Ebadot Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Shykat Ali, Nurul Hasan, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Elias Sunny, Tanbir Hayder, Nasir Hossain, Anamul Haque, Salauddin Sakil, Mohammad Ashraful

Match Details

Match: Abahani Limited vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date and Time: 24th June, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka is a sporting one. While it will be difficult for the batsmen to start playing the big shots from ball one, the bowlers have a good chance of picking up wickets if they maintain their lines and length. Batting could prove to be difficult in the second innings, with the average first innings score at the venue being 130 runs.

Dhaka Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AL vs SJDC Dream11 Tips - Dhaka Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Hasan, M Rahim, M Shahriar, S Ali, M Naim-Sheikh, M Ashraful, M Saifuddin, Z Rahman, T Hasan, E Hossain, S Sakil

Captain: M Saifuddin. Vice-captain: M Rahim

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Hasan, M Rahim, M Shahriar, S Ali, M Naim-Sheikh, M Saifuddin, Z Rahman, M Hossain, T Hasan, E Hossain, S Sakil

Captain: N Hasan. Vice-captain: T Hasan

Edited by Samya Majumdar