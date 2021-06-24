AL vs SJDC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Dhaka T20 match - June 24th, 2021

Abahani Limited will face Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in a Super League match of the Dhaka T20 League 2021 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Abahani Limited finished third in the Group stage with 16 points. Meanwhile, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club finished in sixth position. Abahani Limited are right on top in the Super League table whereas Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club are placed fourth. Both teams are coming off wins from their previous matches in the ongoing Dhaka T20 League.

That said, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the upcoming clash in the Dhaka T20 League.

#3 Mohammad Saifuddin

Abahani Limited pacer Mohammad Saifuddin has been in excellent form with the ball. He has picked up 21 wickets in the ongoing Dhaka T20 League and is the highest wicket-taker for his side.

The Bangladesh speedster bowls at an economy of 6.43 and averages16.23. He has the best figures of 4/18.

In his side's last match against Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club, he picked up three wickets for 27 runs from his four overs. Saifuddin is definitely a top pick for your Dream11 team.

#2 Nurul Hasan

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club skipper Nurul Hasan has led from the front. He is the leading run-scorer for his team with 346 runs from 13 innings. The right-hand batsman has an average of 38.44 and a strike rate of 151.75.

He scored an unbeaten 36 in their recent win over Mohammedan Sporting Club. Nurul has been in fine form with the bat in this edition of the Dhaka T20 League.

#1 Munim Shahriar

Playing for Abahani Limited, Munim Shahriar has amassed 352 runs from just 11 innings. He is the leading run-scorer for his side as well. Shahriar averages 35.20, with a strike rate of 145.45 and has an unbeaten 92 as his top score.

He also scored 44 runs against Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club in his side’s previous game. Therefore, he is a must-pick in your Dream11 team as Abahani Limited takes on Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the Dhaka T20 League.

