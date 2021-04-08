ALB vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Milan Match - Apr 08, 2021

In the 15th match of the ECS T10 Milan, Bergamo Cricket Club are all set to face Albano at the Milan Cricket Ground on Thursday.

While Bergamo Cricket Club have won two of their three ECS T10 Milan group stage games, Albano emerged victorious in all three encounters.

Albano will head into Thursday's fixture on the back of a win over Milan United. Bergamo Cricket Club, on the other hand, beat Milan Kingsgrove in their last ECS T10 Milan outing.

Squads to choose from:

Albano: Jorawar Singh (c), Asim Ali, Vijay Kumar Wartia, Ajay Kumar, Jasvir Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Monu Lal, Satwinder Ram, Jatin Sahib, Athisham Sajjad, Anmol Singh, Bunty Singh, Shahroze Usman, Muhammad Zaki, Bharti Bangar, Vijay Kumar, Hardeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh

Bergamo Cricket Club: Manpreet Singh, Jasprit Singh, Baljit Singh Rakesh Kumar Banga, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Hardeep Singh, Pardeep Singh, Narinder Gidda, Chetan Kumar, Jaspal Singh, Sarvan Singh, Gurpreet, Daljit Singh, Kuldip Singh, Gurjit Singh, Sonu Lal, Singh, Vishavjit Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Albano: Monu Lal, Satwinder Ram, Jorawar Singh (c), Asim Ali, Vijay Kumar Wartia, Kamaljit Singh, Hardeep Singh (wk), Parveen Kumar, Bharti Bangar, Jasvir Kumar, Jatin Sahib

Bergamo Cricket Club: Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sonu Lal, Chetan Kumar, Rakesh Banga, Hardeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Kuldip Singh, Narinder Gidda

Match Details

Match: Albano vs Bergamo Cricket Club, Match 15

Date & Time: 8th April 2021, at 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

A decent pitch awaits the two sides with something in it for both the batsmen and the bowlers. Both sides will look to bat first, with conditions unlikely to change much during the game.

ECS T10 Milan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ALB vs BCC)

ALB vs BCC Dream11 Team - ECS T10 Milan

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Kuldeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sonu Lal, Baljit Singh, Satwinder Ram, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Asim Ali, Chethan Kumar, Hardeep Singh, Bharti Bangar, Muhammad Zaki

Captain: Baljit Singh. Vice-captain: Asim Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Hardeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sonu Lal, Baljit Singh, Satwinder Ram, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Chethan Kumar, Hardeep Singh, Bharti Bangar, Jaspreet Singh

Captain: Jorawar Singh. Vice-captain: Bharti Bangar