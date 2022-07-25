ALB vs FT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Italy Super Series, Matches 3 & 4

Albano (ALB) will lock horns with Fresh Tropical (FT) in back-to-back ECS T10 Italy Super Series matches at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome on Monday, July 25.

Albano finished atop Group B of the ECS T10 Milan after winning both their games. Fresh Tropical, on the other hand, topped Group C by winning two in two. Both teams faced each other in the ECS T10 Milan final, with Fresh Tropical managing a 10-run victory.

ALB vs FT Probable Playing 11 Today

ALB XI

Hardeep Singh (WK), Vijay Kumar, Anmol Singh, Irfan Shaikh, Satwinder Ram, Jorawar Singh, Monu Lal, Jaspal Ram, Parveen Kumar, Jasdeep Singh, Gurjit Singh

FT XI

Shahzad Hamayun (WK), Amir Sharif, Muhammad Imran, Bilal Hamid, Mahas Javed, Hassan Jamil, Sikander Abbas, Asim Ali, Zain Naqvi, Hakimi Suliman, Zahid Cheema.

Match Details

ALB vs FT, ECS T10 Italy Super Series, Matches 3 & 4

Date and Time: 25th July 2022, 04:00 PM IST and 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground generally favors the batters. The bowlers, meanwhile, will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to curb the flow of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 110 runs.

Today’s ALB vs FT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Irfan Shaikh: Shaikh scored 74 runs at a strike rate of 176.19 in five ECS T10 Milan games.

Batters

Amir Sharif: Sharif scored 87 runs and picked up five wickets in four ECS T10 Milan matches.

Satwinder Ram: Although Ram wasn't at his best in the ECS T10 Milan, overlooking him wouldn't be a wise decision. He managed 32 runs at a strike rate of 96.97 in five matches.

All-rounders

Jorawar Singh: Singh was Albano's leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Milan with 92 runs. He also took three wickets in five outings.

Zain Naqvi: Naqvi is someone who can single-handedly win matches for his team. He scored 90 runs and also scalped two wickets in five ECS T10 Milan fixtures.

Bowlers

Zahid Cheema: Cheema will lead Fresh Tropical's bowling attack on Monday, having taken 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.23 in five ECS T10 Milan matches.

Gurjit Singh: Singh struck nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.22 in five ECS T10 Milan matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in ALB vs FT Dream11 prediction team

Amir Sharif (FT)

Jorawar Singh (ALB)

Zain Naqvi (FT)

Monu Lal (ALB)

Zahid Cheema (FT)

Important Stats for ALB vs FT Dream11 prediction team

Amir Sharif: 87 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 181.25 and ER - 6.00

Jorawar Singh: 92 runs and 3 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 176.92 and ER - 6.22

Zain Naqvi: 90 runs and 2 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 195.65 and ER - 7.00

Monu Lal: 40 runs and 7 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 125.00 and ER - 8.00

Zahid Cheema: 10 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 6.23

ALB vs FT Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Italy Super Series)

ALB vs FT Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Italy Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Irfan Shaikh, Amir Sharif, Muhammad Imran, Satwinder Ram, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Zain Naqvi, Monu Lal, Zahid Cheema, Gurjit Singh, Bilal Hamid.

Captain: Jorawar Singh. Vice-captain: Amir Sharif.

ALB vs FT Dream11 Prediction - ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier B

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Irfan Shaikh, Hassan Jamil, Amir Sharif, Satwinder Ram, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Zain Naqvi, Monu Lal, Zahid Cheema, Gurjit Singh, Sikander Abbas.

Captain: Asim Ali. Vice-captain: Jorawar Singh.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far