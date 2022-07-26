ALB vs JIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Italy Super Series, Matches 7 & 8

Albano (ALB) will lock horns with Jinnah Brescia (JIB) in back-to-back ECS T10 Italy Super Series matches at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome on Tuesday, July 26.

Albano are currently rock-bottom in the standings after losing their first two matches. Fresh Tropical beat them by 69 runs in their last outing. Jinnah Brescia, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are second in the points table. They lost their last game against the Cricket Stars by eight wickets.

ALB vs JIB Probable Playing 11 Today

ALB XI

Irfan Shaikh (WK), Anmol Singh, Ajay Kumar, Satwinder Ram, Arslan Sabir, Monu Lal, Jorawar Singh, Ravinder Singh, Jaspal Ram, Gurjit Singh, Parveen Kumar.

JIB XI

Ahmed Rukhsar, Ahmad Hassan (WK), Mubashar Hussain, Nawaz Sharukh, Rizwan Tanveer, Saif ur Rehman, Muhammad Ali, Hasan Ali, Bilal Masud, Ghulam Farid, Faisal Shabbir.

Match Details

ALB vs JIB, ECS T10 Italy Super Series, Matches 7 & 8

Date and Time: 25th July 2022, 04:00 PM IST and 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground generally favors the batters. The bowlers, meanwhile, will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to curb the flow of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 103 runs.

Today’s ALB vs JIB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hassan Ahmad: Hassan has scored 63 runs at a strike rate of 153.66 in two ECS T10 Italy Super Series matches.

Batters

Saif Ur Rehman: Rehman has smashed 48 runs at a strike rate of 154.84 in two outings.

Anmol Singh: Singh is a solid batter who has scored 32 runs at a strike rate of 168.42 in two matches.

All-rounders

Monu Lal: Lal has scalped six wickets in two games, while also scoring 23 runs.

Rizwan Tanveer: Although Tanveer is yet to contribute with the ball, he has smashed 42 runs at a strike rate of 262.50 in two matches.

Bowlers

Parveen Kumar: Kumar could be a brilliant utility pick for your fantasy team. He has taken four wickets and scored 10 runs in two matches.

Rukhsar Ahmed: Ahmed has scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 4.75 in two ECS T10 Italy Super Series games.

Top 5 best players to pick in ALB vs JIB Dream11 prediction team

Monu Lal (ALB) - 234 points

Parveen Kumar (ALB) - 167 points

Rukhsar Ahmed (JIB) - 141 points

Jorawar Singh (ALB) - 97 points

Hassan Ahmad (JIB) - 95 points

Important Stats for ALB vs JIB Dream11 prediction team

Monu Lal: 23 runs and 6 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 209.09 and ER - 12.75

Parveen Kumar: 10 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 142.86 and ER - 12.00

Rukhsar Ahmed: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 4.75

Jorawar Singh: 21 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 140.00 and ER - 15.75

Hassan Ahmad: 63 runs in 2 matches; SR - 153.66

ALB vs JIB Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Italy Super Series)

ALB vs JIB Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Italy Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hassan Ahmad, Ajay Kumar, Sharukh Nawaz, Saif Ur Rehman, Anmol Singh, Jorawar Singh, Monu Lal, Rizwan Tanveer, Parveen Kumar, Rukhsar Ahmed, Hasan Ali.

Captain: Monu Lal. Vice-captain: Rizwan Tanveer.

ALB vs JIB Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Italy Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Irfan Shaikh, Ajay Kumar, Sharukh Nawaz, Saif Ur Rehman, Anmol Singh, Bilal Masud, Jorawar Singh, Monu Lal, Parveen Kumar, Rukhsar Ahmed, Hasan Ali.

Captain: Monu Lal. Vice-captain: Saif Ur Rehman.

