ALB vs MK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Milan 2022, Match 4

In Match 4 of the ECS T10 Milan 2022, Albano (ALB) will take on Milan Kingsgrove (MK) at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan on Tuesday, June 28.

Albano are one of the most well-balanced and experienced teams in this competition. Meanwhile, Milan Kingsgrove boast some firepower in their batting. Although both teams have decent rosters, Albano will start off as the favourites. With both teams keen on getting a win, a cracking game beckons.

ALB vs MK Probable Playing XIs

ALB

Hardeep Singh, Ajay Kumar, Athisham Sajjad, Irfan Shaikh, Ravinder Singh, Jorawar Singh, Satwinder Ram, Monu Lal, Jasvir Kumar, Parveen Kumar and Gurjit Singh.

MK

Harsha Wass, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Adnan Malik, Shenal Ayeshamantha, Joy Perera, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Ahmad Raza, Shehan Fernando, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Nimna de Silva and Abdul Amiri.

Match Details

Match: ALB vs MK, ECS T10 Milan 2022, Match 4.

Date and Time: June 28, 2022; 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan.

Pitch Report

As seen in the games on Monday, a competitive track beckons at the Milan Cricket Ground. There should be ample help for pacers, keeping the batters on their toes. However, batters will look to target the shorter square boundaries. Both teams could prefer batting first on winning the toss, with 100 being a par score.

Today's ALB vs MK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Harsha Wass: Wass is an experienced campaigner who has played a few games in this format. He is capable of scoring quick runs in the top order, and given his wicketkeeping prowess, he's one to watch out for in this game.

Batters

Ajay Kumar: Kumar is one of Albano's better batters, with a good technique against both pace and spin. He's likely to bat in the top order, considering his ability to score big runs.

Allrounders

Joy Perera: Perera is an Italian international who is capable of scoring quick runs in the middle and back end of the innings. While he doesn't bowl as much for Italy, Perera is expected to have a say with the ball here. Considering his all-round skills, he's a must-have in your ALB vs MK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Parveen Kumar: Kumar had a decent season last time around, showing glimpses of his ability with both bat and ball. With some experience under his belt, he should have a bigger say in the outcome of this game, making him a good addition in your ALB vs MK Dream11 prediction team.

Three best players to pick in ALB vs MK Dream11 prediction team

Joy Perera (MK)

Harsha Wass (MK)

Jorawar Singh (ALB).

Key stats for ALB vs MK Dream11 prediction team

Monu Lal: 157 runs in 7 ECS T10 Milan 2021 games.

Satwinder Ram: 138 runs in 7 ECS T10 Milan 2021 games.

Jorawar Singh: 5 wickets in 7 ECS T10 Milan 2021 games.

ALB vs MK Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Milan 2022)

ALB vs MK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Wass, H Singh, A Kumar, H Bellanthuda, I Shaikh, J Perera, J Singh, M Lal, P Kumar, D Samarawickrama, A Amiri.

Captain: H Bellanthuda. Vice-Captain: M Lal.

ALB vs MK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Wass, H Singh, A Kumar, H Bellanthuda, A Malik, J Perera, S Ram, M Lal, P Kumar, D Samarawickrama, J Singh.

Captain: J Perera. Vice-Captain: H Bellanthuda.

