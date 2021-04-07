ALB vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Milan Match - Apr 07, 2021

After losing their inaugural game in ECS T10 Milan 2021, Milan United are looking to make a comeback against Albano in their second fixture of the season. The team fell short by 25 runs despite showing a big heart while chasing down a daunting 134 at Milan Cricket Ground.

Albano, on the other hand, are on the back of a victory against Milan Cricket Club in their first game. The team registered a comprehensive 55 runs victory and will start as firm favorites against Milan United.

Squads to choose from

Albano: Jorawar Singh (c), Asim Ali, Vijay Kumar Wartia, Ajay Kumar, Jasvir Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Monu Lal, Satwinder Ram, Jatin Sahib, Athisham Sajjad, Anmol Singh, Bunty Singh, Shahroze Usman, Muhammad Zaki, Bharti Bangar, Vijay Kumar, Hardeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh

Milan United: Ali Haseeb, Sasidu Divyanja, Suhan Fernando, Ashan Ranasinghe, Dilusha Fernando, Dineth Nishanka, Gayan Silva, Isuru Fernando, Lakshman Herath, Niyon Perera, Ravindu Thilanka, Roshan Silva, Shehan Tissera, Stephen Jayasekara, Sudesh Perera, Suresh Silva, Tharidu Hirtina, Trishan Aruma, Waruna Mahendra, Damina Fernando, Iren Gamage, Shehan Perera, Shihan Perera

Predicted Playing XIs

Albano: Monu Lal, Satwinder Ram, Jorawar Singh (c), Asim Ali, Vijay Kumar Wartia, Kamaljit Singh, Hardeep Singh (wk), Parveen Kumar, Bharti Bangar, Jasvir Kumar, Jatin Sahib

Milan United: Shihan Perera, Dilusha Fernando, Roshan Silva, Stephen Jayasekara, Suresh Silva, Tharidu Hirtina, Ravindu Thilanka, Trishan Aruma, Ashan Ranasinghe, Isuru Fernando and Niyon Perera

Match Details

Match: Albano vs Milan United, Match 12

Date & Time: 7th April 2021, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The surface at Milan Cricket Ground is a batsmen's paradise. The surface is easy for stroke-making. The average score in the last three matches while batting first is 94. The chasing side has had the upper hand in the tournament. The teams winning the toss will look to field first at the venue.

ALB vs MU Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

ALB vs MU Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shihan Perera, Monu Lal, Vijay Kumar, Satwinder Ram, Suresh Silva, Asim Ali, Roshan Silva, Niyon Perera, Bharti Bangar, Gayan Silva, Sasidu Divyanja

Captain: Monu Lal, Vice-captain: Satwinder Ram

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shihan Perera, Monu Lal, Stephen Jayasekhara, Satwinder Ram, Suresh Silva, Parveen Kumar, Roshan Silva, Niyon Perera, Bharti Bangar, Sharoze Usman, Sasidu Divyanja

Captain: Sharoze Usman, Vice-captain: Roshan Silva