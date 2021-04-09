ALB vs BU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Milan Match - Apr 09, 2021

Albano will take on Bergamo United in the 14th match of the ECS T10 Milan at the Milan Cricket Ground on Friday.

Albano were in great form in the ECS T10 Milan group stages, winning all three of their matches and finishing atop Group B with six points. But they didn’t have the best of starts in the second round, losing to Bergamo Cricket Club by 34 runs. Albino will be aiming to return to winning ways as soon as possible.

Bergamo United, on the other hand, directly qualified for the second round of the ECS T10 Milan by virtue of winning the ECS T10 Rome title in November last year. They have thus far played two matches in the ECS T10 Milan, winning both encounters. Bergamo United will start as favorites on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Albano: Jorawar Singh (c), Asim Ali, Vijay Kumar Wartia, Ajay Kumar, Jasvir Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Monu Lal, Satwinder Ram, Jatin Sahib, Athisham Sajjad, Anmol Singh, Bunty Singh, Shahroze Usman, Muhammad Zaki, Bharti Bangar, Vijay Kumar, Hardeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh

Bergamo United: Azmat Ali (c), Mubashir Amin, Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Abdul Waqas, Muddasar Raja, Umair Baig, Sadat Ali, Ansar Mahmood, Wajid Mehmood, Mukhtar Muhammad, Muhammad Tufail

Predicted Playing XIs

Albano: Satwinder Ram, Monu Lal, Jorawar Singh (c), Asim Ali, Anmol Singh, Parveen Kumar, Hardeep Singh (wk), Ajay Kumar, Kamaljit Singh, Bharti Bangar, Muhammad Zaki

Bergamo United: Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Mubashir Amin (wk), Mubashar Hussain, Sadat Ali, Azmat Ali (c), Ahsan Akram, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Mukhtar Muhammad, Faisal Muhammad, Ravi Paul

Match Details

Match: Albano vs Bergamo United

Date & Time: April 9th 2021, 3 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

After a sedate start to the ECS T10 Milan, the track at the Milan Cricket Ground has turned into a belter. Teams have racked up huge scores in the last few games, with the batters enjoying the conditions immensely. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batsmen have been able to play shots on the up. The average first innings score at the venue is around 106.

ECS T10 Milan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ALB vs BU)

Dream11 Team for Albano vs Bergamo United - ECS T10 Milan 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mubashir Amin, Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Satwinder Ram, Ravi Paul, Monu Lal, Asim Ali, Jorawar Singh, Ahsan Akram, Muhammad Zaki, Bharti Bangar

Captain: Monu Lal. Vice-captain: Ahtasham Javaid

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mubashir Amin, Ahtasham Javaid, Anmol Singh, Satwinder Ram, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Monu Lal, Jorawar Singh, Faisal Muhammad, Muhammad Zaki, Bharti Bangar

Captain: Jorawar Singh. Vice-captain: Ravi Paul