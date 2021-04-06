ALB vs MCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Milan Match - Apr 06, 2021

Albano will take on Milan Cricket Club in an ECS T10 Milan fixture at the Milan Cricket Ground on Tuesday. It will be the first game of the tournament for both teams, who will be making their ECS debuts.

Jorawar Singh will lead Albano, who were founded in 2013. Jorawar, along with a couple of other Albano players, featured in ECS games last season and hence will be looking to use that experience in the ECS T10 Milan.

Milan Cricket Club, on the other hand, were founded way back in 1972. They have a well-rounded squad led by Alex Desai. Milan Cricket Club will be favorites heading into Tuesday's ECS T10 Milan fixture.

Squads to choose from

Albano: Jorawar Singh (c), Asim Ali, Vijay Kumar Wartia, Ajay Kumar, Jasvir Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Monu Lal, Satwinder Ram, Jatin Sahib, Athisham Sajjad, Anmol Singh, Bunty Singh, Shahroze Usman, Muhammad Zaki, Bharti Bangar, Vijay Kumar, Hardeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh

Milan Cricket Club: Alex Desai (c), Khurram Shahzad, Syed Ali Rizvi, Gurmail Singh, Mian Abdul Wadood, Sansala Sonal Perera, Kaushik Bhuva, Rishabh Jain, Muhib Khan, Nand Kumar Kurup, Andrea Lanzoni, Pavan Madusha Madduma wellala, Kawisha miyurusara Madduma wellala, Chamath Hansaka Bandujeewa Madduma Wellala, Indy Pandit, Harmish Prajapati, Mian Abdul Qadoos, Pramod Kumar Sudida, Vijay Thareja, Yuvrajsinh Mahendrasinh Vashi, Divyajit Vashi, Navod Dilanka Warnakulasuriya Croos

Predicted Playing XIs

Albano: Monu Lal, Satwinder Ram, Jorawar Singh (c), Asim Ali, Vijay Kumar Wartia, Kamaljit Singh, Hardeep Singh (wk), Parveen Kumar, Bharti Bangar, Jasvir Kumar, Jatin Sahib

Milan Cricket Club: Pavan Madusha Madduma (wk), Alex Desai (c), Syed Ali Rizvi, Gurmail Singh, Khurram Shahzad, Rishabh Jain, Kawisha miyurusara Madduma wellala, Kaushik Bhuva, Divyajit Vashi, Harmish Prajapati, Muhib Khan

Match Details

Match: Albano vs Milan Cricket Club

Date & Time: April 6th 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Milan Cricket Ground is a solid one to bat on. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. The average first innings score on day one of the ECS T10 Milan was 89. While two teams won batting first, two chasing sides also emerged victorious. Another good batting track is likely to be in store for this game.

ECS T10 Milan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ALB vs MCC)

Dream11 Team for Albano vs Milan Cricket Club - ECS T10 Milan 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Monu Lal, Gurmail Singh, Satwinder Ram, Kawisha miyurusara Madduma, Asim Ali, Jorawar Singh, Khurram Shahzad, Rishabh Jain, Bharti Bangar, Divyajit Vashi, Syed Ali Rizvi

Captain: Jorawar Singh. Vice-captain: Khurram Shahzad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Monu Lal, Vijay Kumar Wartia, Alex Desai, Gurmail Singh, Kawisha miyurusara Madduma, Asim Ali, Jorawar Singh, Khurram Shahzad, Jasvir Kumar, Divyajit Vashi, Syed Ali Rizvi

Captain: Monu Lal. Vice-captain: Kawisha miyurusara Madduma