ALC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship, Match 5

Alleppey Cricket Club will be up against the Masters-RCC in the fifth match of the KCA Club Championship at the Sanatana Dharma College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday.

Alleppey Cricket Club lost their last game against Prathibha Cricket Club by 41 runs and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group A points table. The Masters-RCC, on the other hand, are placed atop the Group A standings with a win from their two games. Their last game against Swantons Cricket Club was abandoned.

ALC vs MRC Probable Playing 11 Today

ALC XI

Akash Pillai (C & WK), Ashwin Anand, Mithun S, Anuj Jotin, Balu Babu, Gireesh P G, Abhay Jotin, Amal Ramesh, Prasoon Prasad, Aravind Rajesh, Gautham Mohan.

MRC XI

Arun Poulose (C), Amal P Rajeev (WK), Sanju Sanjeev, Vinu Kumar, Hari Krishnan D, Unnimon Sabu, Basil NP, Athul Raveendran, Akshay Manohar, Ibnul Afthab, Vathsal Govind.

Match Details

ALC vs MRC, Match 5, KCA Club Championship

Date and Time: 2nd September 2021, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Cricket Ground generally favors bowlers, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 131 runs. While the fast bowlers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball, the spinners will also come into play as the match progresses. The batsmen will need to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears.

Today’s ALC vs MRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amal P Rajeev: Rajeev is the leading run-scorer so far this season with 61 runs in two matches. He can also contribute some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Vathsal Govind: Govind failed to impress fantasy players in the last game prior to which he scored 29 runs in the game against KDC. He can also bowl some crucial overs if required.

Arun Poulose: The Masters-RCC skipper has scored 40 runs in two KCA Club Championship matches. He is surely a must-have pick for today's game.

All-rounders

Unnimon Sabu: Sabu was sensational in the game against KDC wherein he scalped four wickets while also scoring 15 runs. He is a no-brainer captaincy choice for today's KCA Club Championship match.

Balu Babu: Babu scored 14 runs while picking up two wickets in the last game. His ability to contribute healthy points from both ends makes him a reliable multiplier option.

Bowlers

Mithun S: Mithun is a genuine wicket-taker who scalped a wicket in the last game. He can also score some crucial runs for his side in the lower order.

Basil NP: Basil picked up two crucial wickets for his side in the game against KDC. His ability to pick up wickets at regular intervals makes him a lock pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in ALC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction Team

Unnimon Sabu (MRC) - 154 points

Amal P Rajeev (MRC) - 110 points

Balu Babu (ALC) - 73 points

Aravind Rajesh (ALC) - 66 points

NP Basil (MRC) - 62 points

Important stats for ALC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction Team

Unnimon Sabu: 16 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 76.19 and ER - 3.50

Balu Babu: 14 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 90.63 and ER - 7.00

Amal P Rajeev: 61 runs in 2 matches matches; SR - 138.63

Arun Poulose: 40 runs in 2 matches matches; SR - 88.88

Basil NP: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 5.80

ALC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction Today (KCA Club Championship)

ALC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Akash Pillai, Amal P Rajeev, Ashwin Anand, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Arun Poulose, Balu Babu, Unnimon Sabu, Akshay Manohar, Aravind Rajesh, N P Basil, Athul Raveendran.

Captain: Unnimon Sabu. Vice-captain: Balu Babu.

ALC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amal P Rajeev, Ashwin Anand, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Arun Poulose, Balu Babu, Gautham Mohan, Unnimon Sabu, Akshay Manohar, Mithun S, N P Basil, Athul Raveendran.

Captain: Unnimon Sabu. Vice-captain: N P Basil.

Edited by Samya Majumdar