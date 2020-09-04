ALCC vs RCCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Sept 5th, 2020

The first ECS T10 game of the day sees the two bottom placed sides in Asian Latina Cricket Club and Roma Capannelle Cricket Club locking horns in Rome.

Neither side has a won a game so far, meaning that they have bowed out of the competition at a very early stage. Despite having prior knowledge of the home conditions, Roma CC have under-performed in all of their games.

Asian Latina CC will also be looking to end their campaign on a high with a win on Saturday. Thus, with both sides eyeing a morale-boosting win in this fixture, an entertaining game is on the cards in Rome.

Squads to choose from

Asian Latina Cricket Club

Jaswant Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Dharminder Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmukh Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Lakhwinder Pal, Gagandeep Singh, Rishpal Singh, Kumar Manoj, Gursewak Singh, Gurdip Singh, Sarbjit Kumar, Jatinder Sharma, Amandeep Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Muhammad Saeed, Awan Ahmad, Hossain Mubarak

Roma Capannelle Cricket Club

Leandro Jayarajah, Kevin Kekulawala, Emi Ghulam, Ali Ghulam, Ijaz Ahmmad, Sidath De Zoysa, Michele Morettini, Andrea Amati, Ion Racila, Reddy Vajrala, Vikram Sharda, Suresh Anton, Zaryan Ijaz, Maruf Anowar, Safi Badar, Usman Raja, Sumair Ali, Kiran Ginkal, Anisur Rahman, Muhammmad Bilal, James Blackburn, Alfonso Jayarajah, Joy Abedin, Giorgio Cossuto, Ragesh Ramakrishnan, Dane Kirby, Massimo Da Costa, Giorgio Scalco, Alessandro Sabelli, Giuseppe Piperno

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Asian Latina Cricket Club

G Singh, R Singh, D Singh, S Singh, D Kulvir, L Pal, C Singh, A Singh, H Dhindsa, G Singh, M Saeed

Roma Capannelle Cricket Club

L Jayarajah, K Kekulawala, E Ghulam, M Morettini, I Racila, S Anton, S Ali, D Kirby, Z Ijaz, V Sharda and R Vajrala

Match Details

Match: Asian Latina Cricket Club vs Roma Capannelle Cricket Club

Date: 5th August 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Club, Rome

Pitch Report

Although the bowlers have ruled the roost in the ongoing tournament, the pitch has played host to some high-scoring matches in the ECS T10 Rome League 2020.

Batting in the power play is relatively easy against the hard new ball. However, the batsmen will have to wary of the bowlers, who should get some movement off the surface.

The spinners will be crucial in the middle overs, although the dimensions of the ground won't be too kind to them. Both teams will look to bat first with 80 being a par score at this venue.

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ALCC vs RCCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Racila, S Singh, S Ali, D Kirby, R Vajrala, A Singh, C Singh, Z Ijaz, V Sharda, E Ghulam and M Saeed

Captain: R Vajrala, Vice-Captain: A Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Singh, S Singh, S Ali, D Kirby, R Vajrala, A Singh, C Singh, Z Ijaz, V Sharda, E Ghulam and M Morettini

Captain: A Singh, Vice-Captain: D Kirby