Al Hajery vs Ceylinco Express CC - Dream11 Prediction - KCC T10 Elite League 2023

Al Hajery will take on Ceylinco Express CC (ALH vs CECC) in Match No. 17 of the KCC T10 Elite League 2023 on Friday, June 23. The Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait will host this highly anticipated contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ALH vs CECC Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Al Hajery have played three matches in this tournament so far and have put up a win-loss record of 1-2. The team has shown flashes of their immense potential, but has fallen short twice already early in this edition of the KCC T10 Elite League.

Meanwhile, Ceylinco Express CC have recorded similar returns as well, winning once and losing twice. However, their win came after two losses while Al Hajery’s win was in between the two losses.

Both teams will be aiming for a win that will hopefully kickstart some consistency. As a result, we should be in for a cracking encounter.

ALH vs CECC, Match Details

The 17th match of the KCC T10 Elite League 2023 will be played between Al Hajery and Ceylinco Express CC. The match will take place on June 23 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait and will begin at 6:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Al Hajery vs Ceylinco Express CC, Match 17, KCC T10 League 2023.

Date & Time: June 23, 2023, Friday; 6:45 PM IST.

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait.

Pitch Report

The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait has been a good one to bat on in recent times. There has been some turn for the spinners, who have been successful at this venue, but very little for the seamers.

Teams have got big scores consistently at this venue and a relatively high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

ALH vs CECC Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Al Hajery: L, W, L.

Ceylinco Express CC: W, L, L.

ALH vs CECC Probable Playing 11 today

Al Hajery Team News

No major injury concerns for Al Hajery heading into this important match.

Al Hajery Probable Playing XI: Nawaf Dadarkar, Aslam Nawfer, Usman Waheed, Joji Raju, Ahsan Ul Haq, Ali Tankiwala, Hamoud Jandu, Nithin Samuel, Sarath Vasudev, Shehan Shashika, Mukammil Shah.

Ceylinco Express CC Team News

No major injury concerns for Ceylinco Express CC ahead of this KCC Elite T10 League 2023 clash.

Ceylinco Express CC Probable Playing XI: Rifkaz Mohamed, Mohamed Shafran, Sandaruwan Chinthaka, Akalanka Dilshan, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Madhushan Nayanajith, Viraj Weerasekara, Mohamed Simsan, Dilsan Lahiru, Pavithran Subramaniam, Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka

Today’s ALH vs CECC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joji Raju (Three matches, 59 runs)

Joji Raju has batted well in this competition, scoring 59 runs in three innings while striking at 218.52. He has been excellent behind the stumps as well, making him a lock pick for your ALH vs CECC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Mohamed Shafran (Three matches, 50 runs, one wicket)

Mohamed Shafran has looked in good touch with the bat and has accumulated 50 runs in three innings at a decent strike-rate of 128.31. Despite being listed as a batter, he also has one wicket to his name in this year's edition of the KCC Elite T10 League, improving the value he holds.

Top All-rounder Pick

Priyakanth Harichchandra (Three matches, 42 runs, three wickets)

Priyakanth Harichchandra has proven to be very effective with both bat and ball in this tournament. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 42 runs at a strike-rate of 175 and has also taken three wickets at an economy of 9.33.

Harichchandra is thus a must-have on your ALH vs CECC Dream11 fantasy team as he can deliver on multiple fronts.

Top Bowler Pick

Hamoud Jandu (Three matches, 38 runs, five wickets)

Hamoud Jandu has been in top form with the ball at the KCC Elite T10 League. He has picked up five wickets from three games and has an excellent bowling strike-rate of 7.20.

Additionally, he has also scored 38 runs in two outings with the bat and is striking at 131.03, making him an excellent option for your fantasy team for this match.

ALH vs CECC match captain and vice-captain choices

Sandaruwan Chinthaka (Three matches, 90 runs, two wickets)

Sandaruwan Chinthaka has made a significant all-round impact in this tournament. The off-spinning all-rounder has scored 90 runs while striking at 225.00 and has also picked up two wickets.

Chinthaka's ability to contribute in both the batting and bowling departments make him an excellent choice for your ALH vs CECC Dream11 fantasy team's captaincy.

Aslam Nawfer (Three matches, 79 runs, one wicket)

Aslam Nawfer has been very effective with both bat and ball at the KCC Elite T10 League this year. He has scored 79 runs at a strike-rate of 202.56, while also chipping in with one wicket with the ball. Nawfer could thus prove to be a useful captaincy or vice-captaincy option for your fantasy team for this match.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ALH vs CECC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sandaruwan Chinthaka: 90 runs & two wickets in three matches

Aslam Nawfer: 79 runs & one wicket in three matches

Hamoud Jandu: 38 runs & five wickets in three matches

Priyakanth Harichchandra: 42 runs & three wickets in three matches

Joji Raju: 59 runs in three matches

ALH vs CECC match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Hamoud Jandu, Sandaruwan Chinthaka, Aslam Nawfer, Nawaf Dadarkar and Priyakanth Harichchandra will be the ones to watch out for.

This is because these players could bring in maximum points for your ALH vs CECC Dream11 fantasy team.

ALH vs CECC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Al Hajery vs Ceylinco Express CC - KCC T10 Elite League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Joji Raju.

Batters: Akalanka Dilshan, Ahsan Ul Haq, Mohamed Shafran.

All-rounders: Dilsan Lahiru, Sandaruwan Chinthaka, Aslam Nawfer, Nawaf Dadarkar, Priyakanth Harichchandra.

Bowlers: Sarath Vasudev, Hamoud Jandu.

ALH vs CECC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Al Hajery vs Ceylinco Express CC - KCC T10 Elite League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Joji Raju.

Batters: Akalanka Dilshan, Ahsan Ul Haq, Mohamed Shafran.

All-rounders: Sandaruwan Chinthaka, Aslam Nawfer, Nawaf Dadarkar, Priyakanth Harichchandra.

Bowlers: Mukammil Shah, Hamoud Jandu, Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka.

