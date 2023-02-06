ALH vs DR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCC T20 Championship 2023, Match 10

The 10th match of the KCC T20 Championship 2023 will see Al Hajery (ALH) squaring off against the Desert Raiders (DR) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Monday, February 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ALH vs DR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Desert Raiders lost their last match of the season against Ecovert FM by eight wickets. Al Hajery, on the other hand, won their last match of the tournament against the Royal Kings by 99 runs.

The Desert Raiders will give it their all to win the match, but Al Hajery is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ALH vs DR Match Details

The 10th match of the KCC T20 Championship 2023 will be played on February 6 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ALH vs DR, Match 10

Date and Time: February 6, 2023, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Panthers Dominators Kuwait and Kuwait Swedish, where a total of 254 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

ALH vs DR Form Guide

ALH - W

DR - L

ALH vs DR Probable Playing XI

ALH Playing XI

No injury updates

Meet Bhavsar, Shehan Shashika (wk), Usman Waheed, Ahsan Ul Haq, Sadiq Alsulkar, Mirza Ahmed, Arjun Narayanankutty, Nawaf Dadarkar, Aslam Nawfer, Christy Shammickel, Rubel Islam

DR Playing XI

No injury updates

Sherjeel Tahir (wk), Aamir Javed, Mohammed Sawood, Arpit Pandey, Khalid Butt, Kashif Shareef , Mohammed Saleh, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Allan Pereira, Mohamed Jameel, Zain Fakhr

ALH vs DR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Tahir

S Tahir is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Shashika is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

U Waheed

H Arif and U Waheed are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. I Kaskar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Nawfer

A Nawfer and S Wishwajith are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Dadarkar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Ansar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Ansar and P Wasantha. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Sangeeth is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ALH vs DR match captain and vice-captain choices

A Nawfer

A Nawfer will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 111 runs and took two wickets in the last match.

U Waheed

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make U Waheed as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 86 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for ALH vs DR, Match 10

S Wishwajith

A Nawfer

U Waheed

H Arif

N Dadarkar

Al Hajery vs Desert Raiders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Al Hajery vs Desert Raiders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Tahir

Batters: U Waheed, H Arif

All-rounders: A Nawfer, N Dadarkar, S Wishwajith, M Ahmed, A Narayanakutty

Bowlers: P Wasantha, A Sangeeth, M Ansar

Al Hajery vs Desert Raiders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Tahir

Batters: U Waheed, H Arif

All-rounders: A Nawfer, N Dadarkar, S Wishwajith, M Ahmed

Bowlers: P Wasantha, A Sangeeth, M Ansar, A Nabeel

