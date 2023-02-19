ALH vs ETF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC Elite Championship, Match 27

Al Hajery (ALH) will be up against EcovertFM (ETF) in the 27th game of the KCC Elite Championship at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate on Sunday (February 19). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ALH vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy prediction , playing XIs and pitch report.

Al Hajery have not put a foot wrong in the competition so far, winning both games and are fourth in the standings with four points. Meanwhile, the same can be said about EcovertFM who have also won all five of their games. They're second in the points table with ten points.

ALH vs ETF Match Details, Match 27

Match 27 of KCC Elite Championship will be played on February 19 at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate at 11:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ALH vs ETF, KCC Elite Championship, Match 27

Date and Time: February 19, 2023, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

ALH vs ETF Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Ground has been a high scoring wicket, and batters have enjoyed their time on the surface. The 200-run mark has also been breached once, so bowlers will have to be careful about their lines and lengths.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 177.7

Average second innings score: 129.25

ALH vs ETF Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Al Hajery: W-W

EcovertFM: W-W-W-W-W

ALH vs ETF probable playing XIs for today’s match

Al Hajery Injury/Team News

No injury concerns

Al Hajery Probable Playing XI

Meet Bhavsar, Shehan Shashika, Usman Waheed, Ahsan Ul Haq, Tahoor Hamdulay, Haider Ali-Liaqat, Sadiq Alsulkar, Mirza Ahmed, Muhammad Ansar-I, Christy Shammickel, Rubel Islam

EcovertFM Injury/Team News

No injury concerns

EcovertFM Probable Playing XI

Naveen Jacob, Murshid Mustafa, Mirwas Masoom, Abdul Jabbar-I, Bilal Tahir, Haroon Shahid, Irfanullah Sultanzai, Bashart Ali, Abdul Rehman, Riaz Mohammed, Praveen Rao

ALH vs ETF Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

N Jacob (5 matches, 188 runs, Strike Rate: 137.23)

Jacob is a wonderful wicketkeeper pick. He's the fourth highest run-scorer in the tournament with 188 runs in five games at a strike rate of 137.23.

Top Batter pick

U Waheed (2 matches, 126 runs, Strike Rate: 190.91)

Waheed is the leading run-scorer for Al Hajery in the competition. He has scored 126 runs in two games and has remained not out in both. He also has a terrific strike rate of over 190.

Top All-rounder pick

A Nawfer (2 matches, 124 runs and 3 wickets)

Nawfer has been crucial for his side and has been impressive with both bat and ball. He has scored 124 runs at a strike rate of 187.88 and has also taken three wickets.

Top Bowler pick

P Raj Rao (5 matches, 9 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.69)

Rao is the second-highest wicket-taker for his side with nine wickets in five games. However, what has been most impressive is his excellent economy rate of 7.69 on tracks that have been difficult for bowlers.

ALH vs ETF match captain and vice-captain choices

U Abdullah

Abdullah is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He has slammed 237 runs in five games at an average of 47.40 at a terrific strike rate of 254.84. Abdullah has also taken six wickets and would be a fabulous captaincy pick.

B Tahir

Tahir is the third-highest wicket-taker in the competition. He has scalped ten wickets in five games at an economy rate of 10.91 and has also scored 142 runs at a strike rate close to 180.

Five Must-picks with players stats for ALH vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points U Abdullah 237 runs and 6 wickets 566 points B Tahir 142 runs and 10 wickets 549 points P Raj Rao 9 wickets 324 points A Khan 9 wickets 293 points A Nawfer 124 runs and 3 wickets 265 points

ALH vs ETF Match Expert Tips

U Abdullah and B Tahir have been brilliant with both bat and ball and could prove to be safe captaincy picks.

ALH vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Head-to-Head League

ALH vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Jacob

Batter: U Abdullah, U Waheed, A Ul Haq

All-rounder: B Tahir, A Nawfer, N Dadarkar, M Ahmed

Bowler: P Raj Rao, A Khan, R Islam

ALH vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Grand League

ALH vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: N Jacob, S Shashika

Batter: U Abdullah, U Waheed

All-rounder: B Tahir, A Nawfer, A Ijaz, M Ahmed

Bowler: P Raj Rao, A Khan, R Islam

Poll : 0 votes