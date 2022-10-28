ALH vs FUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 39

Al Hajery (ALH) will take on Future Stars (FUT) in the 39th game of the KCC T20 Elite Championship at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate, Kuwait on Friday (October 28). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ALH vs FUT Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Stars are having a good tournament, winning five of their seven games. They are third in the points table and will look to move into the top two with a win to boost their chances of qualifying for the next round. They've been well served by the likes of Basir Khan and Bashart Ali and will hope to continue that.

Meanwhile, Al Hajery are coming off a win over NCM Investments by 20 runs. They are in a do-or-die situation and will rely heavily on Mohamed Aslam and Nawaf Dadarkar to help them continue their winning streak.

ALH vs FUT Match Details

The 39th game of the KCC T20 Elite Championship will be played on October 28 at the Sulabiya Ground in Kuwait at 07:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ALH vs FUT, KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 39

Date and Time: October 28, 2022; 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Kuwait

ALH vs FUT Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sulabiya Ground is conducive for batting, and batters can score runs if they get themselves in, as high scores are common. Pacers might well benefit in the second half, and spinners could be useful in the middle overs.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 171

Average second innings score: 159

ALH vs FUT Form Guide (Last 5 games)

Al Hajery: W-W-L-L-L

Future Stars: W-L-W-W-W

ALH vs FUT probable playing XIs for today’s match

ALH Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

ALH Probable Playing XI

Mohamed Aslam (c), Tahoor Hamdulay, Shehan Shashika (wk), Mohammad Sohel, Nawaf Dadarkar, Muhammad Ansar, Fawazan Ashraf, Rubel Hossain, Ahsan Ul Haq, Ahmed Mirza, Mohammad Sadiq

FUT Injury/Team News

No major injury update

FUT Probable Playing XI

Basir Khan, Abdul Jabbar, Bilal Khan, Amin Ijaz, Naveen Jacob, Muhammad Khan (c&wk), Mirwazi Omary, Irfanullah Sultanzai, Bashart Ali, Praveen Raj, Rooh Ullah Khan

ALH vs FUT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top wicketkeeper pick

Muhammad Khan (7 matches, 31 runs, Strike Rate: 71.38)

Khan has batted decently in the competition, scoring 31 runs at a strike rate of 71.38 in seven games.

Top Batter pick

Bilal Tahir (7 matches, 253 runs, Average: 63.25)

Tahir is a capable batter who has contributed significantly at the top of the order. He has amassed 253 runs at an excellent average of 63.25 in seven games, with a highest score of 58, making him a good multiplier option.

Top All-rounder pick

Mohammed Aslam (7 matches, 223 runs and 8 wickets, Average: 31.85)

He has been a consistent performer for Al Hajery and could be a key addition to in fantasy team. He has scored 223 runs at an average of 31.85 and taken eight wickets in seven games. Considering his current form, Aslam is a must-have player in your fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Bashrat Ali (7 matches, 14 wickets, Average: 13.50)

He's a genuine wicket-taker, with his ability to provide regular breakthroughs, making him an excellent choice in your fantasy team. He has taken 14 wickets at an average of 13.50 in seven games. Considering his form and ability to take wickets, he's an absolute must-have in your fantasy team.

ALH vs FUT match captain and vice-captain choices

Ilyas Ahmed

He has been superb with both bat and ball. He has taken 15 wickets at an average of 13.26 in seven games, ranking third in the wicket-taking charts. He could be a great captaincy candidate in your fantasy team.

Amin Ijaz

Ijaz has been in excellent form with the ball and has been hugely impressive. He has picked up 13 wickets in seven games at an average of 11.38 and has also been economical.

Five Must-picks with players stats for ALH vs FUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Fawazan Ashraf 10 wickets in 7 matches Amin Ijaz 13 wickets in 7 matches Bashrat Ali 14 wickets in 7 matches Nawaf Dadarkar 205 runs in 7 matches Bilal Khan 253 runs and 8 wickets in 7 matches

ALH vs FUT Match Expert Tips

Both teams have high-performing all-rounders, including Amin Ijaz, Mohammad Aslam, Bashrat Ali, and Fawazan Ashraf. Along with tournament standouts like Ilyas Ahmed, Muhammad Ansar, and Rooh Khan, they could be game changers.

ALH vs FUT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 39, Head to Head League

ALH vs FUT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Khan

Batters: Bilal Khan, Nawaf Dadarkar, Ahsan Ul Haq

All-rounders: Bilal Khan, Mohamed Aslam, Bashart Ali, Aimin Iljaz

Bowlers: Muhammad Ahmed, Muhammad Ansar-I, Ullah Khan

ALH vs FUT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 39, Grand League

ALH vs FUT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Shehan Shashika

Batters: Bilal Khan, Nawaf Dadarkar, Ahsan Ul Haq

All-rounders: Bilal Khan, Mohamed Aslam, Bashart Ali, Aimin Iljaz

Bowlers: Muhammad Ahmed, Muhammad Ansar-I, Praveen Raj

