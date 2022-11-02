ALH vs KS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 45

Al Hajery (ALH) will take on Kuwait Swedish (KS) in the 45th match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate, Kuwait on Wednesday, November 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ALH vs KS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Al Hajery are seventh in the KCC T20 Elite Championship points table, having won four out of their eight matches. They lost their last game against the Future Stars by seven wickets.

Kuwait Swedish, on the other hand, have won seven out of their eight matches and are placed at the top of the KCC T20 Elite Championship points table. They won their last game against the Desert Raiders by 56 runs.

ALH vs KS Match Details

The 45th match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship will be played on November 2 at the Sulabiya Ground in Kuwait. The match is set to take place at 11:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ALH vs KS, KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 45

Date and Time: 2nd November, 2022, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Kuwait

ALH vs KS Pitch Report

The track at the Sulabiya Ground has favored batters over the last couple of matches. Meanwhile, the bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. The last three out of the five matches at the venue have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 170

Average second-innings score: 160

ALH vs KS Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Al Hajery: L-W-W

Kuwait Swedish: W-W-W

ALH vs KS probable playing 11s for today’s match

ALH injury/team news

No major injury updates.

ALH Probable Playing 11

Mohamed Aslam (c), Tahoor Hamdulay, Shehan Shashika (wk), Mohammad Sohel, Nawaf Dadarkar, Muhammad Ansar, Fawazan Ashraf, Rubel Hossain, Ahsan Ul Haq, Ahmed Mirza, Mohammad Sadiq.

KS injury/team news

No major injury updates

KS Probable Playing 11

Usman Patel (c&wk), Mohammed Faisal, Ali Zaheer, Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed, Yasin Patel, Asanka Silva, Mohammed Sumon, Sayed Monib, Ridmika Nimesh, Mohamed Dilhan, Sujon Miah.

ALH vs KS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Usman Ghani (8 matches, 366 runs, Strike Rate: 167.12)

Usman is a safe bet for the wicketkeeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the middle order. He has scored 366 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 167.12.

Top Batter pick

Ahsan Ul Haq (8 matches, 297 runs, Strike Rate: 174.71)

Ahsan has been phenomenal with the bat in the tournament so far, scoring 297 runs at a strike rate of 174.71 in eight matches. He has plenty of experience and it is difficult to dismiss him once he gets going.

Top All-rounder pick

Mohammed Aslam (8 matches, 273 runs and 10 wickets, Strike Rate: 135.82 and Economy Rate: 7.11)

Mohammed is perhaps the best all-rounder in the league, having scored 273 runs and scalped 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.11 in eight matches.

Top Bowler pick

Muhammad Ansar (8 matches, 11 wickets and 88 runs, Economy Rate: 9.19 and Strike Rate: 166.04)

Muhammad is a good bowler who can smash it around with the bat as well. Having played eight matches, he has picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 9.19, while also scoring 88 runs.

ALH vs KS match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammed Aslam

Mohammed could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team. He has scored 273 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 135.82, while also taking 10 wickets.

Sayed Monib

Sayed is an aggressive batter who can also contribute with the ball at crucial moments. He has scored 117 runs at a strike rate of 205.26 in eight matches in addition to picking up 16 wickets at an economy rate of 6.20.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ALH vs KS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mohammed Aslam 273 runs and 10 wickets in 8 matches Sayed Monib 117 runs and 16 wickets in 8 matches Usman Ghani 366 runs in 8 matches Yasin Patel 71 runs and 13 wickets in 8 matches Ridmika Nimesh 37 runs and 15 wickets in 8 matches

ALH vs KS match expert tips

Mohammed Aslam could prove to be a wise multiplier for the ALH vs KS match choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

ALH vs KS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 45, Head to Head League

ALH vs KS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 45, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Usman Ghani

Batters: Mohamed Dilhan, Ahsan Ul Haq, Ali Zaheer, Nawaf Dadarkar

All-rounders: Fawazan Ashraf, Sayed Monib (vc), Mohammed Aslam (c)

Bowlers: Muhammad Ansar, Yasin Patel, Ridmika Nimesh.

ALH vs KS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 45, Grand League

ALH vs KS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 45, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Usman Ghani (vc)

Batters: Ahsan Ul Haq, Ali Zaheer, Nawaf Dadarkar

All-rounders: Fawazan Ashraf, Sayed Monib (c), Mohammed Aslam, Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed

Bowlers: Yasin Patel, Mohammed Sumon, Mirza Ahmed.

