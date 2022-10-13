ALH vs KUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 17

Al Hajery will take on Kuwait Mavericks in the 17th match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate, Kuwait on Friday, October 14. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ALH vs KUM Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Al Hajery are sixth in the points table, having won two out of their three matches. They lost their last match against Stack CC by four wickets. Kuwait Mavericks, on the other hand, have won only one out of their three matches and are eighth in the points table. They lost their last match against Saipem by 25 runs.

ALH vs KUM Match Details

The 17th match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship will be played on October 14 at the Sulabiya Ground in Kuwait. The match is set to take place at 1:00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ALH vs KUM, KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 17

Date and Time: October 14, 2022, 1:00 am IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Kuwait

ALH vs KUM Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulabiya Ground has been much more supportive of the bowlers compared to the batters. The pacers are expected to have a major say in this game's proceedings. Chasing should be the preferred option, as three out of the last four matches played at this venue were won by chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 147

Average second innings score: 141

ALH vs KUM Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Al Hajery: L-W-W

Kuwait Mavericks: L-W-L

ALH vs KUM probable playing 11s for today’s match

ALH Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

ALH Probable Playing 11

Mohammad Saqib, Majid Tambe, Ahsan Ul Haq, Azharuddin Hamudulay(C), Shehan Shashika, Md Sharif Hamdule, Azim Parkar, Tahoor Hamdulay, Mohammed Aslam, Mirza Ahmed, Luqmaan Mustafa.

KUM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

KUM Probable Playing 11

Mahmoud Abdullah(C), Hisham Mirza, Adnan Idrees, Usman Waheed(wk), Ilyas Ahmed, Abid Mushtaq, Khalid Butt, Yasir Butt, Raheel Khan, Haroon Shahid, Muhammad Rizwan.

ALH vs KUM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Usman Waheed (3 matches, 56 runs, Strike Rate: 151.35)

Usman bats in the top order and could also earn additional points from catches and stumping. He has scored 56 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 151.35.

Top Batter pick

Khalid Butt (3 matches, 142 runs, Strike Rate: 147.92)

Khalid has been phenomenal with the bat in the tournament so far, scoring 142 runs at a strike rate of 147.92 in three matches. He is surely a must-have pick in this game.

Top All-rounder pick

Mohammed Aslam (3 matches, 86 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 108.86 and Economy Rate: 5.73)

Mohammed will be an interesting all-round option. He has scored 86 runs while scalping seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.73 in three matches.

Top Bowler pick

Ilyas Ahmed (3 matches, 7 wickets and 44 runs, Economy Rate: 9.09 and Strike Rate: 107.32)

Ilyas has been bowling well, and he can smash it around with the bat too. Having played three matches, he has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 9.09, while also scoring 44 runs.

ALH vs KUM match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammed Aslam

Mohammed could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team. He has scored 86 runs while picking up seven wickets in three matches.

Adnan Idrees

Adnan is an aggressive top-order batter who can also contribute with the ball at crucial moments. He has scored 60 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 146.34, while also scalping two wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ALH vs KUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mohammed Aslam 86 runs and 7 wickets in 3 matches Ilyas Ahmed 44 runs and 7 wickets in 3 matches Khalid Butt 142 runs in 3 matches Ahsan Ul Haq 125 runs in 3 matches Muhammad Rizwan 8 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches

ALH vs KUM match expert tips

Mohammed Aslam could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this ALH vs KUM match, click here!

ALH vs KUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Head to Head League

ALH vs KUM Dream11 Prediction - KCC T20 Elite Championship

ALH vs KUM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Usman Waheed

Batters: Khalid Butt, Ahsan Ul Haq, Adnan Idrees, Nawaf Dadarkar

All-rounders: Mohammed Aslam, Tahoor Hamdulay

Bowlers: Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Ansar-I, Mohammed Sohal

ALH vs KUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Grand League

ALH vs KUM Dream11 Prediction - KCC T20 Elite Championship

ALH vs KUM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Usman Waheed

Batters: Adnan Idrees, Ahsan Ul Haq, Abid Mushtaq, Azharuddin Hamudulay

All-rounders: Tahoor Hamdulay, Mohammed Aslam

Bowlers: Ilyas Ahmed, Mohammed Sohal, Haroon Shahid, Mirza Ahmed.

