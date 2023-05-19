Al Hajery vs NCM Investments - Dream11 Prediction - Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023

Al Hajery will take on NCM Investments in match number 40 of the Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait on Friday, May 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ALH vs NCMI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs, and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have fared decently in this tournament. Al Hajery started with one win and three losses in the first four games before they recorded two wins in a row. They are fourth on the points table.

On the other hand, NCM Investments started with three consecutive wins before they lost two in a row. They are currently third on the table and a win will take them one spot above.

ALH vs NCMI, Match Details

The 40th match of the Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023 between Al Hajery and NCM Investments will be played on May 19, 2023, at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ALH vs NCMI

Date & Time: May 19, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait has been a good one to bat on. There has been some turn for the spinners and they have been successful at this venue. A relatively high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

ALH vs NCMI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Al Hajery: W, W, L, L, L

NCM Investments: L, L, W, W, W

ALH vs NCMI Probable Playing 11 today

Al Hajery Team News

No major injury concerns.

Al Hajery Probable Playing XI: Nawaf Dadarkar, Aslam Nawfer, Ali Tankiwala, Ahsan Ul Haq, Mohammad Faizan Ali, Sarath Vasudev, Salman Munde, Nithin Samuel, Hamoud Jandu, Shehan Shashika, Mirza Ahmed

NCM Investments Team News

No major injury concerns.

NCM Investments Probable Playing XI: Adnan Idrees, Diju Xavier, Vasudev Datla, Nimish Lathif, Mohammed Meezan Ali, Manjula Prasan, Manjula Prasan, Indika Mangalam, Shahrukh Quddus, Muhammad Rizwan Allauddin, Rohan Wijewardana

Today’s ALH vs NCMI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sarath Vasudev (6 matches, 134 runs, 5 wickets)

Sarath Vasudev has contributed in all three facets of the game. He has got 134 runs at a strike-rate of 138.14 and he has five wickets to his name as well.

Top Batter Pick

Vasudev Datla (5 matches, 217 runs)

Vasudev Datla is in excellent batting form. He has amassed 217 runs in five matches while striking at 223.71 in this tournament. He has smacked 23 sixes so far.

Top All-rounder Pick

Aslam Nawfer (4 matches, 143 runs, 4 wickets)

Aslam Nawfer has been effective with both bat and ball. The ALH all-rounder has made 143 runs at a strike rate of 174.39 and he has taken four scalps at an economy of 6.44.

Top Bowler Pick

Manjula Prasan (5 matches, 6 wickets)

Manjula Prasan has bowled well throughout this season. The left-arm spinner has returned with six wickets and he has an economy rate of 6.46.

ALH vs NCMI match captain and vice-captain choices

Hamoud Jandu (6 matches, 227 runs, 10 wickets)

Hamoud Jandu has had a significant all-round impact this season. The left-arm spinning all-rounder is fifth on the leading run-getters list and has scored 227 runs in six innings while striking at 222.55. He has hit 25 sixes as well. With the ball, he has taken 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.47.

Adnan Idrees (4 matches, 106 runs, 10 wickets)

Adnan Idrees is in top form with both bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder has made 106 runs in four matches and has a strike rate of 189.29. He has picked up 10 wickets at an economy of 7.13 and he has a bowling strike-rate of 9.60.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ALH vs NCMI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Hamoud Jandu 227 runs & 10 wickets in 6 matches Adnan Idrees 106 runs & 10 wickets in 4 matches Aslam Nawfer 143 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Vasudev Datla 217 runs in 5 matches Sarath Vasudev 134 runs & 5 wickets in 6 matches

ALH vs NCMI match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Hamoud Jandu, Nithin Samuel, Adnan Idrees, Mohammed Meezan Ali, Aslam Nawfer, and Sarath Vasudev will be the ones to watch out for.

ALH vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Al Hajery vs NCM Investments - Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Sarath Vasudev

Batters: Diju Xavier, Nawaf Dadarkar, Vasudev Datla

All-rounders: Hamoud Jandu, Nithin Samuel, Adnan Idrees, Mohammed Meezan Ali, Aslam Nawfer

Bowlers: Mirza Ahmed, Manjula Prasan

ALH vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Al Hajery vs NCM Investments - Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Sarath Vasudev

Batters: Diju Xavier, Vasudev Datla

All-rounders: Hamoud Jandu, Nithin Samuel, Adnan Idrees, Nimish Lathif, Mohammed Meezan Ali, Aslam Nawfer

Bowlers: Manjula Prasan, Mohammad Faizan Ali

