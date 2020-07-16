ALM vs KSS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 16th, 2020

Match 19 of the ECS T10 Gothenburg League 2020 pits Almhult CC against Kristianstad CC in Kviberg.
After three losses earlier in the competition, Almhult are in a do-or-die situation, and need to win all their remaining fixtures. On the other hand, Kristianstad CC managed to win just one out of their four games on Wednesday and are all but out of the reckoning for a place in the top four.
While both teams look evenly matched on paper, one would favour Kristianstad, given their superior bowling attack. However, Almhult come into this game refreshed and will look to get one over against the opposition in what promises to be an exciting encounter on Thursday.
Squads to choose from
Almhult CC
Dinesh Adhikari, Vimal Palwankar, Rahul Ganju, Sidharth Rana, Sardar Sahak, Junaid Khan, Sabawoon Sherzad, Vikas Mittal, Arfat Tahir, Ranjan Samal, Ayaz Husain, Shakil Arshad, Raza Muradi, Imran Sabawoon, Sami Gujjar, Shiva Thever, Inderpal Singh, Dawood Aziz, Zaheer Qarebullah, Ankith Shah, Asif Meer, Abdul Sayed, Cameron Crowley, Sher Rahman, Afzal Ibrahimkhail and Hamayun Babakhan
Kristianstad CC
Niamatullah Musleh, Bashirullah Khan, Waheedullah Musleh, Nishad Ahmad, Akmal Popal, Abdullah Shinwari, Niyazwali Zargul, Ihsanullah Wafa, Ibrahim Zahiri, Khushhal Khawri, Khaled Jan Mohammed, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Azim Shinwari and Sajid Kha
Predicted Playing XIs
Almhult CC
D Adhikari, V Palwankar, R Ganju, S Sahak, A Tahir, J Khan, I Sabawoon, Z Qarebullah, I Singh, A Shah and A Meer
Kristianstad CC
N Musleh, B Khan, W Musleh, N Zargul, I Wafa, I Zahiri, K Khawri, F Khawri, H Shinwari, K Jan and A Shinwari
Match Details
Match: Almhult CC vs Kristianstad CC
Date: 16th July 2020, 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg
Pitch Report
Despite some rain falling during the week, the pitch looks a good one to bat on. With no inconsistent bounce off the pitch, the batsmen have made full use of the conditions, although the pacers have also got the new ball to move around a bit. There hasn't been much turn on offer for the spinners, something that the batsmen will be keen to make use of in this game.
ECS T10 Gothenburg League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ganju, N Musleh, S Sahak, A Tahir, W Musleh, I Wafa, K Khawri, Z Qarebullah, A Meer, A Shah and F Khawri
Captain: S Sahak, Vice-Captain: I Wafa
Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Adhikari, N Musleh, S Sahak, A Tahir, W Musleh, I Wafa, K Khawri, Z Qarebullah, A Meer, A Shah and H Shinwari
Captain: S Sahak, Vice-Captain: A MeerPublished 16 Jul 2020, 00:59 IST