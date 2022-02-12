ALT vs ACC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10 Match 10

Alubond Tigers (ALT) will take on Arqum Cricket Club (ACC) in the 10th match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 League 2022 on Saturday, February 12, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Alubond Tigers are coming off a win over Kabul Zalmi Live Star by 17 runs. They will hope for an encore of that performance against Arqum Cricket Club. The Tigers currently occupy second position in the points table.

Meanwhile, Arqum Cricket Club need a collective performance from their batters as their previous match ended in a loss due to their poor batting.

ALT vs ACC Probable Playing XIs

ALT XI

Sagar Kalyan, Khalid Shah, Renjith Mani, Ansh Tandon, Salman Shahid (wk), Khalid Ibrahim, Harshith Kaushik, Nasir Aziz (c), Muhammad Mudassar, Muhammad Sameer, Sharif Asadullah

ACC XI

Ahtasham Iqbal (wk), Jaffer Naqvi, Bilal Saleem (c), Muhammad Zeeshan, MD Ahsan, Adeel Aslam, Muhammad Qasim, Abdullah Ghazi, Ahsanullah Khan, Muhammad Tamim, Fawad Hussain

Match Details

Match: Alubond Tigers vs Arqum Cricket Club, Sharjah CBFS T10, 2022.

Date and Time: February 12, 2022; 09:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is expected to be a balanced one, with some early movement for pacers. However, the surface gives pacers an edge, as it provides some movement and bounce. Anything above 100 runs could be a par score on this pitch.

Today's ALT vs ACC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Khalid Shah: He has scored 485 runs in 36 T10 games at an average of 13.47, and has been decent behind the stumps as well. Khalid is expected to play a key role in this game.

Batters

Renjith Mani: He has been one of the most important players for his side, scoring 131 runs at an average of 32.75 in four innings. Renjith is a must-have for your ALT vs ACC Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Muhammad Zeeshan: Zeeshan is one of the top all-rounders in his team. He has scored 928 runs and has also picked up one wicket in his last 41 games at an average of 22.63. Zeeshan could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Sharif Asadullah: Sharif has done exceptionally well with the ball in the previous T10 tournament, taking four wickets. That makes him an excellent pick for your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in ALT vs ACC Dream11 prediction team

Bilal Saleem (ACC)

MD Ahsan (ACC)

Ansh Tandon (ALT)

Key stats for ALT vs ACC Dream11 prediction team

Malik Ahsan - 11 runs and 44 wickets in 31 games; bowling average: 16.6.

Abdullah Ghazi – 14 runs in two games; batting average: 7.00.

Ahsanullah Khan - 131 runs and one wicket in seven games; batting average: 21.83.

ALT vs ACC Dream11 Prediction

ALT vs ACC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khalid Shah, Ansh Tandon, Renjith Mani, MD Ahsan, Muhammad Zeeshan, Abdullah Ghazi, Ahsanullah Khan, Sharif Asadullah, Nasir Aziz, Muhammad Qasim.

Captain: Muhammad Zeeshan. Vice-captain: Renjith Mani

ALT vs ACC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khalid Shah, Ansh Tandon, Renjith Mani, MD Ahsan, Muhammad Zeeshan, Abdullah Ghazi, Ahsanullah Khan, Sharif Asadullah, Nasir Aziz, Muhammad Qasim.

Captain: Malik Ahsan. Vice-captain: Khalid Shah

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee